Estimated values
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,375
|$20,827
|$23,560
|Clean
|$17,852
|$20,248
|$22,863
|Average
|$16,804
|$19,089
|$21,468
|Rough
|$15,756
|$17,930
|$20,074
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,799
|$18,112
|$20,678
|Clean
|$15,348
|$17,608
|$20,066
|Average
|$14,448
|$16,600
|$18,842
|Rough
|$13,547
|$15,592
|$17,618
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,815
|$24,529
|$27,564
|Clean
|$21,194
|$23,846
|$26,748
|Average
|$19,950
|$22,481
|$25,116
|Rough
|$18,706
|$21,116
|$23,485
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,820
|$17,145
|$19,716
|Clean
|$14,398
|$16,668
|$19,132
|Average
|$13,553
|$15,714
|$17,965
|Rough
|$12,708
|$14,760
|$16,798
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,018
|$22,571
|$25,423
|Clean
|$19,448
|$21,943
|$24,671
|Average
|$18,306
|$20,687
|$23,166
|Rough
|$17,165
|$19,431
|$21,661
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,353
|$22,892
|$25,733
|Clean
|$19,773
|$22,255
|$24,971
|Average
|$18,612
|$20,982
|$23,448
|Rough
|$17,452
|$19,708
|$21,924