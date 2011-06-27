Estimated values
1990 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,454
|$1,917
|Clean
|$533
|$1,298
|$1,712
|Average
|$402
|$987
|$1,302
|Rough
|$271
|$676
|$893
Estimated values
1990 Cadillac DeVille 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$718
|$1,402
|$1,774
|Clean
|$639
|$1,252
|$1,584
|Average
|$482
|$952
|$1,205
|Rough
|$325
|$652
|$826