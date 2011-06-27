  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Equinox
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Chevrolet Equinox Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,849$3,757$4,307
Clean$2,682$3,531$4,041
Average$2,346$3,077$3,507
Rough$2,011$2,624$2,974
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,068$4,043$4,634
Clean$2,887$3,799$4,347
Average$2,526$3,311$3,773
Rough$2,165$2,823$3,200
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,446$3,258$3,751
Clean$2,302$3,062$3,518
Average$2,014$2,668$3,054
Rough$1,726$2,275$2,590
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,389$3,205$3,699
Clean$2,248$3,012$3,470
Average$1,967$2,625$3,012
Rough$1,686$2,238$2,554
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,882$3,796$4,351
Clean$2,712$3,567$4,082
Average$2,373$3,109$3,543
Rough$2,033$2,651$3,004
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,646$3,512$4,035
Clean$2,490$3,300$3,785
Average$2,179$2,876$3,285
Rough$1,867$2,452$2,786
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,534$3,363$3,864
Clean$2,385$3,160$3,625
Average$2,086$2,754$3,147
Rough$1,788$2,348$2,668
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,058$4,007$4,582
Clean$2,878$3,766$4,298
Average$2,518$3,282$3,731
Rough$2,158$2,798$3,163
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,012 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Equinox is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,012 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,012 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $1,686 to $3,699, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.