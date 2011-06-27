Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,849
|$3,757
|$4,307
|Clean
|$2,682
|$3,531
|$4,041
|Average
|$2,346
|$3,077
|$3,507
|Rough
|$2,011
|$2,624
|$2,974
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,068
|$4,043
|$4,634
|Clean
|$2,887
|$3,799
|$4,347
|Average
|$2,526
|$3,311
|$3,773
|Rough
|$2,165
|$2,823
|$3,200
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,446
|$3,258
|$3,751
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,062
|$3,518
|Average
|$2,014
|$2,668
|$3,054
|Rough
|$1,726
|$2,275
|$2,590
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,389
|$3,205
|$3,699
|Clean
|$2,248
|$3,012
|$3,470
|Average
|$1,967
|$2,625
|$3,012
|Rough
|$1,686
|$2,238
|$2,554
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox Sport 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,882
|$3,796
|$4,351
|Clean
|$2,712
|$3,567
|$4,082
|Average
|$2,373
|$3,109
|$3,543
|Rough
|$2,033
|$2,651
|$3,004
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,646
|$3,512
|$4,035
|Clean
|$2,490
|$3,300
|$3,785
|Average
|$2,179
|$2,876
|$3,285
|Rough
|$1,867
|$2,452
|$2,786
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,534
|$3,363
|$3,864
|Clean
|$2,385
|$3,160
|$3,625
|Average
|$2,086
|$2,754
|$3,147
|Rough
|$1,788
|$2,348
|$2,668
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,058
|$4,007
|$4,582
|Clean
|$2,878
|$3,766
|$4,298
|Average
|$2,518
|$3,282
|$3,731
|Rough
|$2,158
|$2,798
|$3,163