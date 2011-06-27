Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,893
|$30,967
|$33,093
|Clean
|$27,963
|$29,966
|$32,004
|Average
|$26,104
|$27,965
|$29,827
|Rough
|$24,244
|$25,963
|$27,650
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,220
|$25,277
|$27,375
|Clean
|$22,473
|$24,460
|$26,474
|Average
|$20,979
|$22,826
|$24,673
|Rough
|$19,484
|$21,192
|$22,872
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,935
|$24,610
|$27,326
|Clean
|$21,229
|$23,814
|$26,427
|Average
|$19,818
|$22,224
|$24,629
|Rough
|$18,406
|$20,633
|$22,832
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,791
|$22,717
|$24,680
|Clean
|$20,122
|$21,982
|$23,868
|Average
|$18,784
|$20,514
|$22,244
|Rough
|$17,446
|$19,046
|$20,620
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,049
|$28,860
|$30,719
|Clean
|$26,179
|$27,927
|$29,708
|Average
|$24,438
|$26,062
|$27,687
|Rough
|$22,697
|$24,196
|$25,666
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,883
|$33,745
|$35,660
|Clean
|$30,857
|$32,654
|$34,487
|Average
|$28,805
|$30,473
|$32,141
|Rough
|$26,753
|$28,292
|$29,795
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,561
|$30,487
|$32,463
|Clean
|$27,642
|$29,502
|$31,395
|Average
|$25,804
|$27,531
|$29,259
|Rough
|$23,965
|$25,561
|$27,123
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,939
|$29,853
|$31,817
|Clean
|$27,040
|$28,889
|$30,770
|Average
|$25,242
|$26,959
|$28,677
|Rough
|$23,444
|$25,029
|$26,584
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,167
|$35,227
|$37,343
|Clean
|$32,099
|$34,088
|$36,114
|Average
|$29,965
|$31,811
|$33,657
|Rough
|$27,830
|$29,534
|$31,200
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,192
|$18,973
|$20,786
|Clean
|$16,639
|$18,360
|$20,102
|Average
|$15,532
|$17,133
|$18,734
|Rough
|$14,426
|$15,907
|$17,367
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,091
|$34,135
|$36,235
|Clean
|$31,058
|$33,032
|$35,043
|Average
|$28,993
|$30,825
|$32,659
|Rough
|$26,928
|$28,619
|$30,275
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,919
|$30,852
|$32,834
|Clean
|$27,988
|$29,854
|$31,754
|Average
|$26,127
|$27,860
|$29,593
|Rough
|$24,266
|$25,866
|$27,433
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,391
|$24,325
|$26,301
|Clean
|$21,671
|$23,539
|$25,436
|Average
|$20,229
|$21,967
|$23,705
|Rough
|$18,788
|$20,395
|$21,975
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,555
|$24,674
|$26,834
|Clean
|$21,829
|$23,876
|$25,951
|Average
|$20,377
|$22,282
|$24,186
|Rough
|$18,926
|$20,687
|$22,420
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,795
|$24,866
|$26,980
|Clean
|$22,062
|$24,063
|$26,092
|Average
|$20,595
|$22,455
|$24,317
|Rough
|$19,128
|$20,848
|$22,542
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,982
|$33,973
|$36,019
|Clean
|$30,953
|$32,875
|$34,834
|Average
|$28,895
|$30,679
|$32,465
|Rough
|$26,837
|$28,483
|$30,095
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,746
|$26,625
|$28,548
|Clean
|$23,950
|$25,765
|$27,609
|Average
|$22,357
|$24,044
|$25,731
|Rough
|$20,764
|$22,323
|$23,852
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,670
|$28,430
|$30,237
|Clean
|$25,811
|$27,511
|$29,242
|Average
|$24,095
|$25,673
|$27,253
|Rough
|$22,379
|$23,836
|$25,263
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,539
|$37,588
|$39,697
|Clean
|$34,395
|$36,373
|$38,391
|Average
|$32,108
|$33,943
|$35,779
|Rough
|$29,821
|$31,514
|$33,167
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,335
|$27,061
|$28,829
|Clean
|$24,520
|$26,186
|$27,881
|Average
|$22,890
|$24,437
|$25,984
|Rough
|$21,259
|$22,688
|$24,087
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,448
|$27,729
|$30,057
|Clean
|$24,629
|$26,832
|$29,068
|Average
|$22,991
|$25,040
|$27,090
|Rough
|$21,353
|$23,248
|$25,113
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,058
|$26,158
|$28,302
|Clean
|$23,283
|$25,312
|$27,371
|Average
|$21,735
|$23,621
|$25,509
|Rough
|$20,187
|$21,931
|$23,647
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,897
|$31,912
|$33,979
|Clean
|$28,935
|$30,881
|$32,861
|Average
|$27,011
|$28,818
|$30,626
|Rough
|$25,087
|$26,755
|$28,390
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,671
|$31,729
|$33,838
|Clean
|$28,716
|$30,703
|$32,725
|Average
|$26,806
|$28,652
|$30,499
|Rough
|$24,897
|$26,602
|$28,272
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,205
|$18,339
|$20,507
|Clean
|$15,683
|$17,747
|$19,832
|Average
|$14,640
|$16,561
|$18,483
|Rough
|$13,598
|$15,376
|$17,133
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,773
|$20,213
|$22,689
|Clean
|$17,201
|$19,559
|$21,943
|Average
|$16,057
|$18,253
|$20,450
|Rough
|$14,913
|$16,946
|$18,957
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,190
|$27,658
|$30,173
|Clean
|$24,379
|$26,764
|$29,180
|Average
|$22,758
|$24,976
|$27,195
|Rough
|$21,137
|$23,188
|$25,210
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,906
|$22,097
|$24,326
|Clean
|$19,265
|$21,382
|$23,526
|Average
|$17,984
|$19,954
|$21,926
|Rough
|$16,703
|$18,526
|$20,325
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,465
|$25,125
|$26,826
|Clean
|$22,710
|$24,313
|$25,943
|Average
|$21,200
|$22,689
|$24,178
|Rough
|$19,690
|$21,065
|$22,413
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,579
|$25,358
|$27,178
|Clean
|$22,820
|$24,538
|$26,284
|Average
|$21,303
|$22,899
|$24,496
|Rough
|$19,785
|$21,260
|$22,708
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,242
|$26,198
|$28,197
|Clean
|$23,462
|$25,351
|$27,269
|Average
|$21,902
|$23,658
|$25,414
|Rough
|$20,342
|$21,964
|$23,559
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,949
|$35,010
|$37,127
|Clean
|$31,889
|$33,879
|$35,906
|Average
|$29,768
|$31,616
|$33,463
|Rough
|$27,648
|$29,353
|$31,020
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,589
|$22,477
|$24,403
|Clean
|$19,927
|$21,751
|$23,600
|Average
|$18,602
|$20,298
|$21,995
|Rough
|$17,277
|$18,845
|$20,389
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,942
|$19,664
|$21,419
|Clean
|$17,365
|$19,028
|$20,715
|Average
|$16,210
|$17,757
|$19,305
|Rough
|$15,056
|$16,486
|$17,896
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,147
|$27,994
|$29,886
|Clean
|$25,306
|$27,089
|$28,903
|Average
|$23,623
|$25,279
|$26,937
|Rough
|$21,940
|$23,470
|$24,970
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,965
|$30,921
|$32,928
|Clean
|$28,033
|$29,922
|$31,845
|Average
|$26,169
|$27,923
|$29,679
|Rough
|$24,305
|$25,924
|$27,512
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,020
|$20,952
|$22,919
|Clean
|$18,408
|$20,275
|$22,165
|Average
|$17,184
|$18,920
|$20,657
|Rough
|$15,960
|$17,566
|$19,149
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,225
|$27,246
|$29,313
|Clean
|$24,414
|$26,366
|$28,348
|Average
|$22,790
|$24,604
|$26,420
|Rough
|$21,167
|$22,843
|$24,491
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,218
|$22,187
|$24,193
|Clean
|$19,568
|$21,470
|$23,397
|Average
|$18,266
|$20,036
|$21,805
|Rough
|$16,965
|$18,602
|$20,214
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,818
|$22,785
|$24,790
|Clean
|$20,149
|$22,049
|$23,975
|Average
|$18,809
|$20,576
|$22,344
|Rough
|$17,469
|$19,103
|$20,713
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,673
|$22,563
|$24,492
|Clean
|$20,008
|$21,834
|$23,686
|Average
|$18,677
|$20,375
|$22,075
|Rough
|$17,347
|$18,917
|$20,463
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,890
|$33,590
|$35,343
|Clean
|$30,864
|$32,504
|$34,180
|Average
|$28,812
|$30,333
|$31,855
|Rough
|$26,759
|$28,162
|$29,529
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,000
|$31,166
|$33,383
|Clean
|$28,067
|$30,159
|$32,285
|Average
|$26,201
|$28,144
|$30,089
|Rough
|$24,334
|$26,130
|$27,892
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,730
|$25,364
|$27,039
|Clean
|$22,966
|$24,544
|$26,150
|Average
|$21,439
|$22,904
|$24,371
|Rough
|$19,912
|$21,265
|$22,592
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,320
|$37,370
|$39,481
|Clean
|$34,183
|$36,163
|$38,182
|Average
|$31,910
|$33,747
|$35,585
|Rough
|$29,637
|$31,331
|$32,987
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,233
|$18,014
|$19,825
|Clean
|$15,711
|$17,432
|$19,172
|Average
|$14,666
|$16,267
|$17,868
|Rough
|$13,622
|$15,103
|$16,564
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,490
|$23,048
|$24,644
|Clean
|$20,798
|$22,303
|$23,834
|Average
|$19,415
|$20,813
|$22,212
|Rough
|$18,032
|$19,323
|$20,591
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,450
|$21,161
|$22,907
|Clean
|$18,824
|$20,477
|$22,154
|Average
|$17,572
|$19,109
|$20,647
|Rough
|$16,320
|$17,741
|$19,139
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,473
|$20,264
|$22,090
|Clean
|$17,878
|$19,609
|$21,363
|Average
|$16,689
|$18,300
|$19,910
|Rough
|$15,501
|$16,990
|$18,456
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,317
|$27,939
|$29,606
|Clean
|$25,471
|$27,036
|$28,632
|Average
|$23,777
|$25,230
|$26,685
|Rough
|$22,083
|$23,424
|$24,737