Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,893$30,967$33,093
Clean$27,963$29,966$32,004
Average$26,104$27,965$29,827
Rough$24,244$25,963$27,650
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,220$25,277$27,375
Clean$22,473$24,460$26,474
Average$20,979$22,826$24,673
Rough$19,484$21,192$22,872
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,935$24,610$27,326
Clean$21,229$23,814$26,427
Average$19,818$22,224$24,629
Rough$18,406$20,633$22,832
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,791$22,717$24,680
Clean$20,122$21,982$23,868
Average$18,784$20,514$22,244
Rough$17,446$19,046$20,620
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,049$28,860$30,719
Clean$26,179$27,927$29,708
Average$24,438$26,062$27,687
Rough$22,697$24,196$25,666
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,883$33,745$35,660
Clean$30,857$32,654$34,487
Average$28,805$30,473$32,141
Rough$26,753$28,292$29,795
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,561$30,487$32,463
Clean$27,642$29,502$31,395
Average$25,804$27,531$29,259
Rough$23,965$25,561$27,123
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,939$29,853$31,817
Clean$27,040$28,889$30,770
Average$25,242$26,959$28,677
Rough$23,444$25,029$26,584
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,167$35,227$37,343
Clean$32,099$34,088$36,114
Average$29,965$31,811$33,657
Rough$27,830$29,534$31,200
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,192$18,973$20,786
Clean$16,639$18,360$20,102
Average$15,532$17,133$18,734
Rough$14,426$15,907$17,367
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,091$34,135$36,235
Clean$31,058$33,032$35,043
Average$28,993$30,825$32,659
Rough$26,928$28,619$30,275
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,919$30,852$32,834
Clean$27,988$29,854$31,754
Average$26,127$27,860$29,593
Rough$24,266$25,866$27,433
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,391$24,325$26,301
Clean$21,671$23,539$25,436
Average$20,229$21,967$23,705
Rough$18,788$20,395$21,975
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,555$24,674$26,834
Clean$21,829$23,876$25,951
Average$20,377$22,282$24,186
Rough$18,926$20,687$22,420
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,795$24,866$26,980
Clean$22,062$24,063$26,092
Average$20,595$22,455$24,317
Rough$19,128$20,848$22,542
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,982$33,973$36,019
Clean$30,953$32,875$34,834
Average$28,895$30,679$32,465
Rough$26,837$28,483$30,095
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,746$26,625$28,548
Clean$23,950$25,765$27,609
Average$22,357$24,044$25,731
Rough$20,764$22,323$23,852
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,670$28,430$30,237
Clean$25,811$27,511$29,242
Average$24,095$25,673$27,253
Rough$22,379$23,836$25,263
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,539$37,588$39,697
Clean$34,395$36,373$38,391
Average$32,108$33,943$35,779
Rough$29,821$31,514$33,167
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,335$27,061$28,829
Clean$24,520$26,186$27,881
Average$22,890$24,437$25,984
Rough$21,259$22,688$24,087
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,448$27,729$30,057
Clean$24,629$26,832$29,068
Average$22,991$25,040$27,090
Rough$21,353$23,248$25,113
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,058$26,158$28,302
Clean$23,283$25,312$27,371
Average$21,735$23,621$25,509
Rough$20,187$21,931$23,647
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,897$31,912$33,979
Clean$28,935$30,881$32,861
Average$27,011$28,818$30,626
Rough$25,087$26,755$28,390
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,671$31,729$33,838
Clean$28,716$30,703$32,725
Average$26,806$28,652$30,499
Rough$24,897$26,602$28,272
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,205$18,339$20,507
Clean$15,683$17,747$19,832
Average$14,640$16,561$18,483
Rough$13,598$15,376$17,133
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,773$20,213$22,689
Clean$17,201$19,559$21,943
Average$16,057$18,253$20,450
Rough$14,913$16,946$18,957
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,190$27,658$30,173
Clean$24,379$26,764$29,180
Average$22,758$24,976$27,195
Rough$21,137$23,188$25,210
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,906$22,097$24,326
Clean$19,265$21,382$23,526
Average$17,984$19,954$21,926
Rough$16,703$18,526$20,325
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,465$25,125$26,826
Clean$22,710$24,313$25,943
Average$21,200$22,689$24,178
Rough$19,690$21,065$22,413
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,579$25,358$27,178
Clean$22,820$24,538$26,284
Average$21,303$22,899$24,496
Rough$19,785$21,260$22,708
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,242$26,198$28,197
Clean$23,462$25,351$27,269
Average$21,902$23,658$25,414
Rough$20,342$21,964$23,559
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,949$35,010$37,127
Clean$31,889$33,879$35,906
Average$29,768$31,616$33,463
Rough$27,648$29,353$31,020
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,589$22,477$24,403
Clean$19,927$21,751$23,600
Average$18,602$20,298$21,995
Rough$17,277$18,845$20,389
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,942$19,664$21,419
Clean$17,365$19,028$20,715
Average$16,210$17,757$19,305
Rough$15,056$16,486$17,896
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,147$27,994$29,886
Clean$25,306$27,089$28,903
Average$23,623$25,279$26,937
Rough$21,940$23,470$24,970
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,965$30,921$32,928
Clean$28,033$29,922$31,845
Average$26,169$27,923$29,679
Rough$24,305$25,924$27,512
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,020$20,952$22,919
Clean$18,408$20,275$22,165
Average$17,184$18,920$20,657
Rough$15,960$17,566$19,149
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,225$27,246$29,313
Clean$24,414$26,366$28,348
Average$22,790$24,604$26,420
Rough$21,167$22,843$24,491
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,218$22,187$24,193
Clean$19,568$21,470$23,397
Average$18,266$20,036$21,805
Rough$16,965$18,602$20,214
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,818$22,785$24,790
Clean$20,149$22,049$23,975
Average$18,809$20,576$22,344
Rough$17,469$19,103$20,713
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,673$22,563$24,492
Clean$20,008$21,834$23,686
Average$18,677$20,375$22,075
Rough$17,347$18,917$20,463
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,890$33,590$35,343
Clean$30,864$32,504$34,180
Average$28,812$30,333$31,855
Rough$26,759$28,162$29,529
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,000$31,166$33,383
Clean$28,067$30,159$32,285
Average$26,201$28,144$30,089
Rough$24,334$26,130$27,892
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,730$25,364$27,039
Clean$22,966$24,544$26,150
Average$21,439$22,904$24,371
Rough$19,912$21,265$22,592
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,320$37,370$39,481
Clean$34,183$36,163$38,182
Average$31,910$33,747$35,585
Rough$29,637$31,331$32,987
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,233$18,014$19,825
Clean$15,711$17,432$19,172
Average$14,666$16,267$17,868
Rough$13,622$15,103$16,564
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,490$23,048$24,644
Clean$20,798$22,303$23,834
Average$19,415$20,813$22,212
Rough$18,032$19,323$20,591
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,450$21,161$22,907
Clean$18,824$20,477$22,154
Average$17,572$19,109$20,647
Rough$16,320$17,741$19,139
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,473$20,264$22,090
Clean$17,878$19,609$21,363
Average$16,689$18,300$19,910
Rough$15,501$16,990$18,456
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,317$27,939$29,606
Clean$25,471$27,036$28,632
Average$23,777$25,230$26,685
Rough$22,083$23,424$24,737
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,747 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,747 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,683 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,747 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $13,598 to $20,507, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.