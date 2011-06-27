Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,547
|$22,474
|$23,669
|Clean
|$21,257
|$22,176
|$23,340
|Average
|$20,677
|$21,580
|$22,684
|Rough
|$20,097
|$20,984
|$22,028
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,257
|$24,648
|$26,417
|Clean
|$22,944
|$24,321
|$26,051
|Average
|$22,318
|$23,668
|$25,318
|Rough
|$21,692
|$23,014
|$24,586
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,889
|$21,148
|$22,744
|Clean
|$19,622
|$20,867
|$22,429
|Average
|$19,086
|$20,307
|$21,798
|Rough
|$18,551
|$19,746
|$21,168
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,960
|$23,368
|$25,156
|Clean
|$21,664
|$23,058
|$24,808
|Average
|$21,073
|$22,439
|$24,110
|Rough
|$20,482
|$21,819
|$23,413
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,571
|$26,869
|$28,528
|Clean
|$25,227
|$26,513
|$28,133
|Average
|$24,539
|$25,800
|$27,342
|Rough
|$23,851
|$25,088
|$26,551
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,010
|$21,799
|$22,823
|Clean
|$20,727
|$21,510
|$22,507
|Average
|$20,161
|$20,932
|$21,874
|Rough
|$19,596
|$20,354
|$21,241
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,746
|$21,956
|$23,498
|Clean
|$20,467
|$21,665
|$23,172
|Average
|$19,908
|$21,083
|$22,521
|Rough
|$19,350
|$20,501
|$21,869
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,423
|$18,739
|$20,400
|Clean
|$17,188
|$18,490
|$20,117
|Average
|$16,719
|$17,994
|$19,552
|Rough
|$16,250
|$17,497
|$18,986
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,485
|$22,570
|$23,958
|Clean
|$21,196
|$22,270
|$23,626
|Average
|$20,617
|$21,672
|$22,962
|Rough
|$20,039
|$21,074
|$22,298
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,123
|$21,586
|$23,435
|Clean
|$19,852
|$21,300
|$23,111
|Average
|$19,311
|$20,727
|$22,461
|Rough
|$18,769
|$20,155
|$21,811
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,510
|$24,599
|$25,999
|Clean
|$23,193
|$24,273
|$25,639
|Average
|$22,560
|$23,621
|$24,918
|Rough
|$21,928
|$22,969
|$24,198
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,733
|$18,486
|$19,460
|Clean
|$17,494
|$18,241
|$19,190
|Average
|$17,017
|$17,751
|$18,651
|Rough
|$16,540
|$17,261
|$18,111
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,527
|$24,889
|$26,623
|Clean
|$23,210
|$24,559
|$26,254
|Average
|$22,577
|$23,899
|$25,516
|Rough
|$21,944
|$23,239
|$24,778
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,927
|$25,316
|$27,087
|Clean
|$23,605
|$24,981
|$26,711
|Average
|$22,960
|$24,310
|$25,960
|Rough
|$22,316
|$23,638
|$25,209
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,629
|$22,983
|$24,701
|Clean
|$21,338
|$22,678
|$24,359
|Average
|$20,756
|$22,069
|$23,674
|Rough
|$20,173
|$21,459
|$22,989