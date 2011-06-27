  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,547$22,474$23,669
Clean$21,257$22,176$23,340
Average$20,677$21,580$22,684
Rough$20,097$20,984$22,028
2020 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,257$24,648$26,417
Clean$22,944$24,321$26,051
Average$22,318$23,668$25,318
Rough$21,692$23,014$24,586
2020 Honda Civic Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,889$21,148$22,744
Clean$19,622$20,867$22,429
Average$19,086$20,307$21,798
Rough$18,551$19,746$21,168
2020 Honda Civic Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,960$23,368$25,156
Clean$21,664$23,058$24,808
Average$21,073$22,439$24,110
Rough$20,482$21,819$23,413
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,571$26,869$28,528
Clean$25,227$26,513$28,133
Average$24,539$25,800$27,342
Rough$23,851$25,088$26,551
2020 Honda Civic Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,010$21,799$22,823
Clean$20,727$21,510$22,507
Average$20,161$20,932$21,874
Rough$19,596$20,354$21,241
2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,746$21,956$23,498
Clean$20,467$21,665$23,172
Average$19,908$21,083$22,521
Rough$19,350$20,501$21,869
2020 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,423$18,739$20,400
Clean$17,188$18,490$20,117
Average$16,719$17,994$19,552
Rough$16,250$17,497$18,986
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Honda Civic EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,485$22,570$23,958
Clean$21,196$22,270$23,626
Average$20,617$21,672$22,962
Rough$20,039$21,074$22,298
2020 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,123$21,586$23,435
Clean$19,852$21,300$23,111
Average$19,311$20,727$22,461
Rough$18,769$20,155$21,811
2020 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,510$24,599$25,999
Clean$23,193$24,273$25,639
Average$22,560$23,621$24,918
Rough$21,928$22,969$24,198
2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,733$18,486$19,460
Clean$17,494$18,241$19,190
Average$17,017$17,751$18,651
Rough$16,540$17,261$18,111
2020 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,527$24,889$26,623
Clean$23,210$24,559$26,254
Average$22,577$23,899$25,516
Rough$21,944$23,239$24,778
2020 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Honda Civic Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,927$25,316$27,087
Clean$23,605$24,981$26,711
Average$22,960$24,310$25,960
Rough$22,316$23,638$25,209
2020 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,629$22,983$24,701
Clean$21,338$22,678$24,359
Average$20,756$22,069$23,674
Rough$20,173$21,459$22,989
FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Honda Civic to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.