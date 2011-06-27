Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,929
|$5,543
|$6,381
|Clean
|$3,533
|$4,983
|$5,743
|Average
|$2,741
|$3,864
|$4,469
|Rough
|$1,949
|$2,744
|$3,195
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,973
|$7,281
|$8,480
|Clean
|$4,472
|$6,545
|$7,633
|Average
|$3,470
|$5,075
|$5,939
|Rough
|$2,467
|$3,604
|$4,246
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,600
|$10,279
|$12,200
|Clean
|$5,935
|$9,241
|$10,981
|Average
|$4,605
|$7,165
|$8,545
|Rough
|$3,275
|$5,089
|$6,108
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,743
|$6,816
|$7,893
|Clean
|$4,265
|$6,128
|$7,104
|Average
|$3,309
|$4,751
|$5,528
|Rough
|$2,354
|$3,375
|$3,952