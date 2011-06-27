Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,875
|$12,946
|$15,687
|Clean
|$6,990
|$11,522
|$13,970
|Average
|$5,221
|$8,675
|$10,536
|Rough
|$3,451
|$5,828
|$7,102
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,024
|$7,466
|$8,792
|Clean
|$4,459
|$6,645
|$7,830
|Average
|$3,330
|$5,003
|$5,905
|Rough
|$2,201
|$3,361
|$3,980
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,222
|$6,276
|$7,389
|Clean
|$3,748
|$5,585
|$6,580
|Average
|$2,799
|$4,205
|$4,962
|Rough
|$1,850
|$2,825
|$3,345