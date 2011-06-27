Used 2010 Acura RL Consumer Reviews

Acura RL Luxury with Technology Alden , 11/23/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I recently purchased the Acura 2010 RL with the Technology Package. I am extremely pleased with this decision. In my opinion, it is a true luxury car with great agility, plenty of power, fun to drive, and many extras that exceed expectations. The wood and leather steering wheel, blue highlighted instrument panel, cool and heated ventilated seats, voice commands to control almost every interior function with the option of easily making manual choices, a very high tech navigation system, and very comfortable seats with a lot of leg, shoulder, and head room. For the money, it is the best luxury car on the market. Report Abuse

Better then most jrtala , 06/08/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Though the RL is my wife's car I have driven it many times. In the past 20 years I have had several Mercede Benz's & BMW's (eleven total). At present we have a 2010 corvette & 2010 RL. The RL beats all my other cars in build quality, comfort, reliability and great value. I feel I am in a much better position to make an evaluation on the best cars then most critics. For the money, the Acura RL is one of the best luxory cars on the market. Better then most cars and we finally found reliability the way it should be. Report Abuse

Even better than my 06 Doug , 09/25/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 2010 has the new face, a tighter feel with handling and has more power and room. With an Ipod hook up, a great finish and a classier interior, I like my 2010 way better than my 2006 I just sold. Report Abuse

forgetten car Gary , 11/12/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful compared to price it has most of features and nice ride. Report Abuse