Used 2010 Acura RL Consumer Reviews
Acura RL Luxury with Technology
I recently purchased the Acura 2010 RL with the Technology Package. I am extremely pleased with this decision. In my opinion, it is a true luxury car with great agility, plenty of power, fun to drive, and many extras that exceed expectations. The wood and leather steering wheel, blue highlighted instrument panel, cool and heated ventilated seats, voice commands to control almost every interior function with the option of easily making manual choices, a very high tech navigation system, and very comfortable seats with a lot of leg, shoulder, and head room. For the money, it is the best luxury car on the market.
Better then most
Though the RL is my wife's car I have driven it many times. In the past 20 years I have had several Mercede Benz's & BMW's (eleven total). At present we have a 2010 corvette & 2010 RL. The RL beats all my other cars in build quality, comfort, reliability and great value. I feel I am in a much better position to make an evaluation on the best cars then most critics. For the money, the Acura RL is one of the best luxory cars on the market. Better then most cars and we finally found reliability the way it should be.
Even better than my 06
The 2010 has the new face, a tighter feel with handling and has more power and room. With an Ipod hook up, a great finish and a classier interior, I like my 2010 way better than my 2006 I just sold.
forgetten car
compared to price it has most of features and nice ride.
Better than my 2006
The RL is way better than before! I sold my 2006 got a good amount for it too, but the 2010 is way better. The handling is incredibly tight, the interior is much richer and though it is not as quick as the TL, it is faster and smoother. It is not for everyone, but if you like a supremely quiet smooth ride and ultra tight handling, the new RL is for you. I really like the new grill and the I Pod hook up too.
