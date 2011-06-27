Estimated values
2005 Volvo S40 T5 AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,312
|$2,717
|Clean
|$1,406
|$2,071
|$2,435
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,591
|$1,869
|Rough
|$742
|$1,110
|$1,304
2005 Volvo S40 2.4i Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,567
|$2,580
|$3,133
|Clean
|$1,402
|$2,312
|$2,807
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,776
|$2,155
|Rough
|$740
|$1,239
|$1,503
2005 Volvo S40 T5 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,776
|$2,909
|$3,529
|Clean
|$1,589
|$2,607
|$3,162
|Average
|$1,214
|$2,002
|$2,427
|Rough
|$839
|$1,398
|$1,693