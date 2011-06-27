I am perhaps not the usual Volvo C70 owner. When my 2011 Honda CR-V started to have serious engine and air conditioner problems, that were going to be over $5000 to fix, I decided to try to find a convertible with a 2000 pound tow rating to replace the Honda. I've owned five convertibles in my lifetime and it was time for another. However, I have two small boats: one rig is 1000 pounds and the larger one is 1500 pounds. The 2006-2013 Volvo C70 is the only modern convertible with a 2000 pound tow rating (braked trailer) and a 1640 pound tow rating (un-braked trailer). Both my un-braked rigs are under 1640 pounds, so they are with-in the specification. With the C70 (purchased in April, 2018 with 62,000 miles on it), I now have a car that is my only car, and as such, it is my daily driver, my convertible, my hobby car, and my truck for towing. It tows both my boats very well, much better than the CR-V did, runs on regular gas just fine (Volvo specified minimum grade of 87), has front-wheel drive for good wintertime traction, has a big trunk, a reasonable back seat with LATCH attachments for the grand-kids, plenty of room in front for me at 6" 4" and weighing 275 pounds, and is a great looking car. The convertible top works flawlessly, the Bridge of Weir leather is high quality, the car only uses about 1/4 of a quart of synthetic oil between the 10,000 mile oil change intervals, and I have an independent shop with-in walking distance of me that maintains it at a reasonable cost. For towing, I lock it in 4th gear of the 5-speed automatic, run at 60MPH, and it pulls the boats great. I get 32MPG highway, 25MPG just driving around town, and for towing, I get 20-22MPG depending on terrain. Curt makes an 1 1/4" receiver hitch for it that mounts completely behind the rear bumper cover, with only the small receiver portion of the hitch showing, and it's not very visible. To see my trailer when backing up to retrieve a boat, I just retract the top and thus have great visibility. In the 18,000 miles I've put on it, my only real repair has been an air conditioner pressure switch, and it was not very expensive to get fixed. I have made one modification, since these these cars tend to run at the high end of the Volvo spec for negative camber in the rear suspension, and thus often cause premature tire wear and tire noise after about 10K miles on a pair of rear tires, as mine did. I fixed this problem by installing a a pair of aftermarket adjustable rear upper control arms, plus two new rear tires. The alignment shop that installed them then dialed in the negative camber to the low end of the spec (about -.7 to -1.0 degree camber), fixing the unadjustable -2.6 degrees my car had. (The spec is -.7 to -2.7 degrees, but more than about -1.4 degrees causes the premature inner tire wear and roaring noise.) I've put 16,000 miles on since the fix and it's still quiet, with the tires are not showing unusual wear, so all good. Also, pre-2013 cars had a firmware problem in the satellite radio portion of the stereo that would run the battery down if left parked for a week. The 2013's have a firmware fix for this from the factory. Also, 2013's are the only models that support bluetooth music streaming from a phone or other device. If you are like me, and can only have one car, but need it to do all this, the 2013 Volvo C70 is the way to go. It was the last model year they were built and mine was made in December, 2012. I love it. I plan to drive it until it hits at least 250K miles. July, 2020 Update: Car is still as I reviewed two years ago. Only component failure was an A pressure switch, which was not real expensive to replace. I still need to watch the negative rear camber on alignments by staying at the low range of the spec (keep at -.7 to -1.2).

Read more