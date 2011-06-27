  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,367$14,829$16,740
Clean$11,761$14,083$15,871
Average$10,549$12,590$14,132
Rough$9,337$11,098$12,393
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,843$13,822$15,361
Clean$11,263$13,127$14,563
Average$10,102$11,735$12,968
Rough$8,941$10,344$11,372
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,670$18,362$20,454
Clean$14,902$17,438$19,391
Average$13,366$15,590$17,267
Rough$11,831$13,741$15,142
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,499$16,198$18,293
Clean$12,837$15,383$17,343
Average$11,514$13,753$15,443
Rough$10,191$12,122$13,543
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,846$12,949$14,582
Clean$10,315$12,298$13,825
Average$9,252$10,994$12,310
Rough$8,189$9,691$10,796
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,777$10,778$12,327
Clean$8,347$10,235$11,686
Average$7,487$9,150$10,406
Rough$6,627$8,065$9,126
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,250$19,870$21,910
Clean$16,405$18,870$20,773
Average$14,714$16,869$18,497
Rough$13,024$14,869$16,221
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,778$12,976$14,678
Clean$10,250$12,323$13,916
Average$9,194$11,016$12,392
Rough$8,137$9,710$10,867
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,479$17,170$19,259
Clean$13,769$16,306$18,258
Average$12,350$14,578$16,258
Rough$10,931$12,849$14,258
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,006$15,539$17,504
Clean$12,368$14,757$16,595
Average$11,094$13,193$14,777
Rough$9,819$11,629$12,959
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,635$15,001$16,838
Clean$12,016$14,246$15,963
Average$10,778$12,736$14,214
Rough$9,539$11,226$12,466
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,721$13,588$15,041
Clean$11,146$12,904$14,260
Average$9,998$11,536$12,698
Rough$8,849$10,169$11,135
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,939$16,258$18,060
Clean$13,256$15,439$17,122
Average$11,890$13,803$15,246
Rough$10,524$12,166$13,370
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,927$10,776$12,211
Clean$8,490$10,234$11,577
Average$7,615$9,149$10,309
Rough$6,740$8,065$9,040
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,739$19,439$21,540
Clean$15,919$18,461$20,422
Average$14,279$16,504$18,184
Rough$12,638$14,547$15,947
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,649$18,355$20,458
Clean$14,882$17,431$19,396
Average$13,348$15,583$17,271
Rough$11,815$13,736$15,146
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,401$20,173$22,331
Clean$16,548$19,158$21,171
Average$14,843$17,127$18,852
Rough$13,137$15,096$16,532
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,662$16,178$18,131
Clean$12,993$15,364$17,190
Average$11,654$13,736$15,307
Rough$10,315$12,107$13,423
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,764$17,473$19,577
Clean$14,040$16,593$18,561
Average$12,593$14,835$16,527
Rough$11,146$13,076$14,494
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,551$12,513$14,036
Clean$10,034$11,884$13,307
Average$9,000$10,624$11,850
Rough$7,966$9,364$10,392
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,235 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2012 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $6,627 to $12,327, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2012 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.