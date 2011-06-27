Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,367
|$14,829
|$16,740
|Clean
|$11,761
|$14,083
|$15,871
|Average
|$10,549
|$12,590
|$14,132
|Rough
|$9,337
|$11,098
|$12,393
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,843
|$13,822
|$15,361
|Clean
|$11,263
|$13,127
|$14,563
|Average
|$10,102
|$11,735
|$12,968
|Rough
|$8,941
|$10,344
|$11,372
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,670
|$18,362
|$20,454
|Clean
|$14,902
|$17,438
|$19,391
|Average
|$13,366
|$15,590
|$17,267
|Rough
|$11,831
|$13,741
|$15,142
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,499
|$16,198
|$18,293
|Clean
|$12,837
|$15,383
|$17,343
|Average
|$11,514
|$13,753
|$15,443
|Rough
|$10,191
|$12,122
|$13,543
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,846
|$12,949
|$14,582
|Clean
|$10,315
|$12,298
|$13,825
|Average
|$9,252
|$10,994
|$12,310
|Rough
|$8,189
|$9,691
|$10,796
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,777
|$10,778
|$12,327
|Clean
|$8,347
|$10,235
|$11,686
|Average
|$7,487
|$9,150
|$10,406
|Rough
|$6,627
|$8,065
|$9,126
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,250
|$19,870
|$21,910
|Clean
|$16,405
|$18,870
|$20,773
|Average
|$14,714
|$16,869
|$18,497
|Rough
|$13,024
|$14,869
|$16,221
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,778
|$12,976
|$14,678
|Clean
|$10,250
|$12,323
|$13,916
|Average
|$9,194
|$11,016
|$12,392
|Rough
|$8,137
|$9,710
|$10,867
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,479
|$17,170
|$19,259
|Clean
|$13,769
|$16,306
|$18,258
|Average
|$12,350
|$14,578
|$16,258
|Rough
|$10,931
|$12,849
|$14,258
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,006
|$15,539
|$17,504
|Clean
|$12,368
|$14,757
|$16,595
|Average
|$11,094
|$13,193
|$14,777
|Rough
|$9,819
|$11,629
|$12,959
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,635
|$15,001
|$16,838
|Clean
|$12,016
|$14,246
|$15,963
|Average
|$10,778
|$12,736
|$14,214
|Rough
|$9,539
|$11,226
|$12,466
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,721
|$13,588
|$15,041
|Clean
|$11,146
|$12,904
|$14,260
|Average
|$9,998
|$11,536
|$12,698
|Rough
|$8,849
|$10,169
|$11,135
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,939
|$16,258
|$18,060
|Clean
|$13,256
|$15,439
|$17,122
|Average
|$11,890
|$13,803
|$15,246
|Rough
|$10,524
|$12,166
|$13,370
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,927
|$10,776
|$12,211
|Clean
|$8,490
|$10,234
|$11,577
|Average
|$7,615
|$9,149
|$10,309
|Rough
|$6,740
|$8,065
|$9,040
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,739
|$19,439
|$21,540
|Clean
|$15,919
|$18,461
|$20,422
|Average
|$14,279
|$16,504
|$18,184
|Rough
|$12,638
|$14,547
|$15,947
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,649
|$18,355
|$20,458
|Clean
|$14,882
|$17,431
|$19,396
|Average
|$13,348
|$15,583
|$17,271
|Rough
|$11,815
|$13,736
|$15,146
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,401
|$20,173
|$22,331
|Clean
|$16,548
|$19,158
|$21,171
|Average
|$14,843
|$17,127
|$18,852
|Rough
|$13,137
|$15,096
|$16,532
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,662
|$16,178
|$18,131
|Clean
|$12,993
|$15,364
|$17,190
|Average
|$11,654
|$13,736
|$15,307
|Rough
|$10,315
|$12,107
|$13,423
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,764
|$17,473
|$19,577
|Clean
|$14,040
|$16,593
|$18,561
|Average
|$12,593
|$14,835
|$16,527
|Rough
|$11,146
|$13,076
|$14,494
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,551
|$12,513
|$14,036
|Clean
|$10,034
|$11,884
|$13,307
|Average
|$9,000
|$10,624
|$11,850
|Rough
|$7,966
|$9,364
|$10,392