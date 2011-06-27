Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,946
|$4,544
|$5,403
|Clean
|$2,638
|$4,069
|$4,839
|Average
|$2,022
|$3,120
|$3,712
|Rough
|$1,406
|$2,170
|$2,584
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma Limited 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,310
|$5,196
|$6,210
|Clean
|$2,963
|$4,653
|$5,562
|Average
|$2,271
|$3,567
|$4,266
|Rough
|$1,579
|$2,482
|$2,970
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,489
|$3,962
|$4,753
|Clean
|$2,229
|$3,548
|$4,257
|Average
|$1,708
|$2,720
|$3,265
|Rough
|$1,188
|$1,892
|$2,273
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,850
|$4,743
|$5,761
|Clean
|$2,552
|$4,248
|$5,160
|Average
|$1,956
|$3,257
|$3,958
|Rough
|$1,360
|$2,266
|$2,755
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,242
|$3,656
|$4,416
|Clean
|$2,007
|$3,274
|$3,956
|Average
|$1,538
|$2,511
|$3,034
|Rough
|$1,070
|$1,747
|$2,112
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,398
|$4,342
|$5,386
|Clean
|$2,147
|$3,888
|$4,824
|Average
|$1,646
|$2,981
|$3,700
|Rough
|$1,144
|$2,074
|$2,576
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,582
|$3,988
|$4,743
|Clean
|$2,312
|$3,571
|$4,248
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,738
|$3,258
|Rough
|$1,232
|$1,905
|$2,268
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,709
|$4,310
|$5,171
|Clean
|$2,426
|$3,860
|$4,631
|Average
|$1,859
|$2,959
|$3,552
|Rough
|$1,293
|$2,059
|$2,473
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,235
|$3,508
|$4,193
|Clean
|$2,001
|$3,141
|$3,756
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,408
|$2,880
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,676
|$2,005
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,021
|$3,141
|$3,743
|Clean
|$1,810
|$2,813
|$3,352
|Average
|$1,387
|$2,157
|$2,571
|Rough
|$965
|$1,501
|$1,790
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,675
|$4,327
|$5,215
|Clean
|$2,395
|$3,875
|$4,671
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,971
|$3,582
|Rough
|$1,277
|$2,067
|$2,494
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,630
|$2,641
|$3,185
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,365
|$2,853
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,813
|$2,188
|Rough
|$778
|$1,262
|$1,523
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,254
|$3,635
|$4,378
|Clean
|$2,018
|$3,255
|$3,921
|Average
|$1,547
|$2,496
|$3,007
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,736
|$2,094
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,193
|$3,394
|$4,041
|Clean
|$1,963
|$3,040
|$3,619
|Average
|$1,505
|$2,331
|$2,776
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,621
|$1,933