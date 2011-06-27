  1. Home
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,946$4,544$5,403
Clean$2,638$4,069$4,839
Average$2,022$3,120$3,712
Rough$1,406$2,170$2,584
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma Limited 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,310$5,196$6,210
Clean$2,963$4,653$5,562
Average$2,271$3,567$4,266
Rough$1,579$2,482$2,970
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,489$3,962$4,753
Clean$2,229$3,548$4,257
Average$1,708$2,720$3,265
Rough$1,188$1,892$2,273
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,850$4,743$5,761
Clean$2,552$4,248$5,160
Average$1,956$3,257$3,958
Rough$1,360$2,266$2,755
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,242$3,656$4,416
Clean$2,007$3,274$3,956
Average$1,538$2,511$3,034
Rough$1,070$1,747$2,112
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,398$4,342$5,386
Clean$2,147$3,888$4,824
Average$1,646$2,981$3,700
Rough$1,144$2,074$2,576
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,582$3,988$4,743
Clean$2,312$3,571$4,248
Average$1,772$2,738$3,258
Rough$1,232$1,905$2,268
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,709$4,310$5,171
Clean$2,426$3,860$4,631
Average$1,859$2,959$3,552
Rough$1,293$2,059$2,473
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,235$3,508$4,193
Clean$2,001$3,141$3,756
Average$1,534$2,408$2,880
Rough$1,066$1,676$2,005
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,021$3,141$3,743
Clean$1,810$2,813$3,352
Average$1,387$2,157$2,571
Rough$965$1,501$1,790
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,675$4,327$5,215
Clean$2,395$3,875$4,671
Average$1,836$2,971$3,582
Rough$1,277$2,067$2,494
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,630$2,641$3,185
Clean$1,459$2,365$2,853
Average$1,119$1,813$2,188
Rough$778$1,262$1,523
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,254$3,635$4,378
Clean$2,018$3,255$3,921
Average$1,547$2,496$3,007
Rough$1,076$1,736$2,094
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,193$3,394$4,041
Clean$1,963$3,040$3,619
Average$1,505$2,331$2,776
Rough$1,046$1,621$1,933
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,459 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,365 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,459 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,365 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,459 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,365 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $778 to $3,185, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.