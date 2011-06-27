  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Sienna
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Toyota Sienna Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,961$5,363$6,283
Clean$3,788$5,127$5,978
Average$3,443$4,655$5,367
Rough$3,098$4,182$4,757
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,601$6,064$7,030
Clean$4,400$5,796$6,688
Average$3,999$5,262$6,006
Rough$3,598$4,728$5,323
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,137$7,024$8,256
Clean$4,913$6,714$7,855
Average$4,465$6,096$7,054
Rough$4,017$5,477$6,252
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,542$6,418$7,637
Clean$4,344$6,136$7,266
Average$3,948$5,570$6,524
Rough$3,552$5,005$5,782
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,271$5,785$6,777
Clean$4,085$5,530$6,448
Average$3,713$5,020$5,790
Rough$3,340$4,511$5,132
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,104$5,603$6,582
Clean$3,925$5,356$6,263
Average$3,567$4,862$5,623
Rough$3,210$4,369$4,984
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,112$7,957$9,179
Clean$5,845$7,606$8,733
Average$5,312$6,905$7,841
Rough$4,779$6,205$6,950
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,753$7,549$8,735
Clean$5,502$7,216$8,311
Average$5,000$6,551$7,462
Rough$4,499$5,886$6,614
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,451$7,122$8,228
Clean$5,213$6,808$7,828
Average$4,738$6,181$7,029
Rough$4,263$5,554$6,230
Sell my 2009 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,925 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,356 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,925 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,356 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,925 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,356 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Toyota Sienna ranges from $3,210 to $6,582, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.