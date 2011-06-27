Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,961
|$5,363
|$6,283
|Clean
|$3,788
|$5,127
|$5,978
|Average
|$3,443
|$4,655
|$5,367
|Rough
|$3,098
|$4,182
|$4,757
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,601
|$6,064
|$7,030
|Clean
|$4,400
|$5,796
|$6,688
|Average
|$3,999
|$5,262
|$6,006
|Rough
|$3,598
|$4,728
|$5,323
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,137
|$7,024
|$8,256
|Clean
|$4,913
|$6,714
|$7,855
|Average
|$4,465
|$6,096
|$7,054
|Rough
|$4,017
|$5,477
|$6,252
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,542
|$6,418
|$7,637
|Clean
|$4,344
|$6,136
|$7,266
|Average
|$3,948
|$5,570
|$6,524
|Rough
|$3,552
|$5,005
|$5,782
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,271
|$5,785
|$6,777
|Clean
|$4,085
|$5,530
|$6,448
|Average
|$3,713
|$5,020
|$5,790
|Rough
|$3,340
|$4,511
|$5,132
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,104
|$5,603
|$6,582
|Clean
|$3,925
|$5,356
|$6,263
|Average
|$3,567
|$4,862
|$5,623
|Rough
|$3,210
|$4,369
|$4,984
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,112
|$7,957
|$9,179
|Clean
|$5,845
|$7,606
|$8,733
|Average
|$5,312
|$6,905
|$7,841
|Rough
|$4,779
|$6,205
|$6,950
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,753
|$7,549
|$8,735
|Clean
|$5,502
|$7,216
|$8,311
|Average
|$5,000
|$6,551
|$7,462
|Rough
|$4,499
|$5,886
|$6,614
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,451
|$7,122
|$8,228
|Clean
|$5,213
|$6,808
|$7,828
|Average
|$4,738
|$6,181
|$7,029
|Rough
|$4,263
|$5,554
|$6,230