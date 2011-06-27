Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS 4dr Hatchback (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,100
|$2,704
|$3,025
|Clean
|$1,880
|$2,423
|$2,713
|Average
|$1,440
|$1,861
|$2,088
|Rough
|$999
|$1,299
|$1,464
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LTZ 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,291
|$3,304
|$3,844
|Clean
|$2,051
|$2,960
|$3,447
|Average
|$1,570
|$2,274
|$2,653
|Rough
|$1,090
|$1,588
|$1,860
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS Fleet 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,279
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,042
|$2,353
|Average
|$1,121
|$1,569
|$1,811
|Rough
|$778
|$1,095
|$1,270
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,180
|$2,495
|Clean
|$1,423
|$1,954
|$2,238
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,501
|$1,723
|Rough
|$756
|$1,048
|$1,207