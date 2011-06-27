  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS 4dr Hatchback (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,100$2,704$3,025
Clean$1,880$2,423$2,713
Average$1,440$1,861$2,088
Rough$999$1,299$1,464
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu Maxx near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LTZ 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,291$3,304$3,844
Clean$2,051$2,960$3,447
Average$1,570$2,274$2,653
Rough$1,090$1,588$1,860
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu Maxx near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS Fleet 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,635$2,279$2,624
Clean$1,463$2,042$2,353
Average$1,121$1,569$1,811
Rough$778$1,095$1,270
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu Maxx near you
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,589$2,180$2,495
Clean$1,423$1,954$2,238
Average$1,090$1,501$1,723
Rough$756$1,048$1,207
Sell my 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Malibu Maxx near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,051 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,960 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Malibu Maxx is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,051 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,960 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,051 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,960 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx ranges from $1,090 to $3,844, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.