Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,464
|$43,782
|$47,855
|Clean
|$39,672
|$42,930
|$46,922
|Average
|$38,090
|$41,225
|$45,058
|Rough
|$36,507
|$39,520
|$43,194
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,463
|$32,961
|$36,027
|Clean
|$29,867
|$32,319
|$35,325
|Average
|$28,676
|$31,036
|$33,922
|Rough
|$27,484
|$29,753
|$32,518
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,106
|$39,068
|$42,702
|Clean
|$35,400
|$38,307
|$41,870
|Average
|$33,987
|$36,786
|$40,206
|Rough
|$32,575
|$35,265
|$38,543
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,725
|$39,736
|$43,433
|Clean
|$36,006
|$38,963
|$42,587
|Average
|$34,570
|$37,415
|$40,895
|Rough
|$33,133
|$35,868
|$39,203
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CT6 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,677
|$50,505
|$55,203
|Clean
|$45,764
|$49,521
|$54,128
|Average
|$43,938
|$47,555
|$51,978
|Rough
|$42,112
|$45,588
|$49,827
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,854
|$57,599
|$60,976
|Clean
|$53,781
|$56,478
|$59,788
|Average
|$51,635
|$54,235
|$57,413
|Rough
|$49,490
|$51,992
|$55,037
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,195
|$63,976
|$67,401
|Clean
|$59,998
|$62,731
|$66,088
|Average
|$57,604
|$60,239
|$63,462
|Rough
|$55,210
|$57,748
|$60,837