Estimated values
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,846$7,351$8,278
Clean$5,487$6,887$7,738
Average$4,768$5,958$6,658
Rough$4,048$5,029$5,577
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,508$6,258$7,325
Clean$4,231$5,863$6,847
Average$3,677$5,072$5,892
Rough$3,122$4,281$4,936
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,570$7,744$9,070
Clean$5,228$7,255$8,479
Average$4,543$6,276$7,295
Rough$3,857$5,298$6,111
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,110$9,455$10,891
Clean$6,672$8,858$10,180
Average$5,798$7,663$8,759
Rough$4,923$6,468$7,338
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado VL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,999$8,092$9,371
Clean$5,631$7,581$8,760
Average$4,893$6,558$7,537
Rough$4,155$5,536$6,314
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,137$8,300$9,621
Clean$5,760$7,775$8,993
Average$5,005$6,726$7,738
Rough$4,250$5,678$6,482
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,443$7,342$8,503
Clean$5,109$6,878$7,948
Average$4,439$5,951$6,839
Rough$3,769$5,023$5,729
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado VL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,302$7,226$8,400
Clean$4,976$6,769$7,852
Average$4,324$5,856$6,756
Rough$3,672$4,943$5,660
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,796$5,168$6,006
Clean$3,562$4,841$5,614
Average$3,095$4,188$4,830
Rough$2,628$3,535$4,046
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,236$7,172$8,353
Clean$4,914$6,718$7,808
Average$4,270$5,812$6,718
Rough$3,626$4,906$5,628
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,067$8,128$9,388
Clean$5,694$7,614$8,775
Average$4,948$6,587$7,550
Rough$4,202$5,560$6,325
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,738$6,360$7,351
Clean$4,447$5,958$6,871
Average$3,864$5,154$5,912
Rough$3,281$4,350$4,953
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,562 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,841 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,562 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,841 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,562 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,841 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $2,628 to $6,006, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.