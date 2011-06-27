Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,846
|$7,351
|$8,278
|Clean
|$5,487
|$6,887
|$7,738
|Average
|$4,768
|$5,958
|$6,658
|Rough
|$4,048
|$5,029
|$5,577
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,508
|$6,258
|$7,325
|Clean
|$4,231
|$5,863
|$6,847
|Average
|$3,677
|$5,072
|$5,892
|Rough
|$3,122
|$4,281
|$4,936
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,570
|$7,744
|$9,070
|Clean
|$5,228
|$7,255
|$8,479
|Average
|$4,543
|$6,276
|$7,295
|Rough
|$3,857
|$5,298
|$6,111
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,110
|$9,455
|$10,891
|Clean
|$6,672
|$8,858
|$10,180
|Average
|$5,798
|$7,663
|$8,759
|Rough
|$4,923
|$6,468
|$7,338
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado VL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,999
|$8,092
|$9,371
|Clean
|$5,631
|$7,581
|$8,760
|Average
|$4,893
|$6,558
|$7,537
|Rough
|$4,155
|$5,536
|$6,314
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,137
|$8,300
|$9,621
|Clean
|$5,760
|$7,775
|$8,993
|Average
|$5,005
|$6,726
|$7,738
|Rough
|$4,250
|$5,678
|$6,482
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,443
|$7,342
|$8,503
|Clean
|$5,109
|$6,878
|$7,948
|Average
|$4,439
|$5,951
|$6,839
|Rough
|$3,769
|$5,023
|$5,729
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado VL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,302
|$7,226
|$8,400
|Clean
|$4,976
|$6,769
|$7,852
|Average
|$4,324
|$5,856
|$6,756
|Rough
|$3,672
|$4,943
|$5,660
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,796
|$5,168
|$6,006
|Clean
|$3,562
|$4,841
|$5,614
|Average
|$3,095
|$4,188
|$4,830
|Rough
|$2,628
|$3,535
|$4,046
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,236
|$7,172
|$8,353
|Clean
|$4,914
|$6,718
|$7,808
|Average
|$4,270
|$5,812
|$6,718
|Rough
|$3,626
|$4,906
|$5,628
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,067
|$8,128
|$9,388
|Clean
|$5,694
|$7,614
|$8,775
|Average
|$4,948
|$6,587
|$7,550
|Rough
|$4,202
|$5,560
|$6,325
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,738
|$6,360
|$7,351
|Clean
|$4,447
|$5,958
|$6,871
|Average
|$3,864
|$5,154
|$5,912
|Rough
|$3,281
|$4,350
|$4,953