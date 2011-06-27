Estimated values
2001 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,259
|$2,670
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,004
|$2,373
|Average
|$965
|$1,494
|$1,780
|Rough
|$627
|$985
|$1,186
2001 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,688
|$2,551
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,494
|$2,263
|$2,669
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,688
|$2,002
|Rough
|$719
|$1,112
|$1,334