Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Caprice 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$572
|$1,302
|$1,677
|Clean
|$504
|$1,150
|$1,486
|Average
|$368
|$845
|$1,103
|Rough
|$231
|$541
|$720
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Caprice 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$573
|$1,302
|$1,677
|Clean
|$505
|$1,150
|$1,486
|Average
|$368
|$845
|$1,103
|Rough
|$232
|$541
|$720
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Caprice LTZ 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$572
|$1,302
|$1,677
|Clean
|$504
|$1,150
|$1,486
|Average
|$368
|$845
|$1,103
|Rough
|$231
|$541
|$720
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Caprice LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$572
|$1,302
|$1,677
|Clean
|$504
|$1,150
|$1,486
|Average
|$368
|$845
|$1,103
|Rough
|$231
|$541
|$720