2019 Chevrolet Corvette Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,289$53,564$58,950
Clean$48,466$52,685$57,948
Average$46,821$50,926$55,945
Rough$45,176$49,168$53,942
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,049$49,016$50,340
Clean$47,247$48,212$49,485
Average$45,644$46,602$47,774
Rough$44,040$44,993$46,063
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,749$64,932$71,460
Clean$58,752$63,866$70,246
Average$56,758$61,734$67,817
Rough$54,764$59,603$65,389
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,500$58,141$63,987
Clean$52,607$57,187$62,899
Average$50,822$55,278$60,725
Rough$49,036$53,369$58,550
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,551$60,615$62,093
Clean$58,558$59,620$61,038
Average$56,570$57,630$58,928
Rough$54,583$55,640$56,818
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,649$51,553$52,810
Clean$49,804$50,707$51,913
Average$48,113$49,015$50,118
Rough$46,423$47,322$48,323
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$73,846$75,166$76,997
Clean$72,614$73,932$75,689
Average$70,149$71,465$73,072
Rough$67,685$68,997$70,456
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,633$54,590$55,921
Clean$52,738$53,694$54,971
Average$50,948$51,902$53,070
Rough$49,158$50,110$51,170
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,116$56,100$57,468
Clean$54,196$55,180$56,492
Average$52,357$53,338$54,539
Rough$50,517$51,496$52,586
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,144$58,165$59,583
Clean$56,191$57,210$58,570
Average$54,284$55,301$56,546
Rough$52,377$53,391$54,521
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$62,996$64,121$65,684
Clean$61,944$63,069$64,567
Average$59,842$60,964$62,335
Rough$57,740$58,858$60,103
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,499$56,491$57,868
Clean$54,573$55,564$56,884
Average$52,721$53,709$54,918
Rough$50,869$51,855$52,951
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,014$68,211$69,874
Clean$65,896$67,091$68,687
Average$63,659$64,852$66,312
Rough$61,423$62,613$63,937
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Convertible w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$106,076$107,971$110,602
Clean$104,306$106,199$108,723
Average$100,766$102,654$104,964
Rough$97,226$99,109$101,205
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,026$46,759$51,460
Clean$42,308$45,991$50,585
Average$40,872$44,456$48,837
Rough$39,436$42,921$47,088
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,864$51,231$53,052
Clean$49,032$50,390$52,150
Average$47,368$48,708$50,348
Rough$45,704$47,026$48,545
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,737$70,983$72,713
Clean$68,573$69,818$71,478
Average$66,246$67,488$69,007
Rough$63,919$65,158$66,536
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$103,170$105,013$107,572
Clean$101,448$103,289$105,744
Average$98,005$99,842$102,089
Rough$94,562$96,394$98,433
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,189$53,121$54,415
Clean$51,318$52,249$53,491
Average$49,576$50,505$51,642
Rough$47,834$48,761$49,792
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$66,299$67,484$69,128
Clean$65,193$66,376$67,953
Average$62,980$64,161$65,604
Rough$60,768$61,945$63,255
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,147$55,115$56,459
Clean$53,244$54,210$55,499
Average$51,437$52,401$53,580
Rough$49,630$50,591$51,662
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,876$50,942$56,065
Clean$46,094$50,106$55,112
Average$44,529$48,434$53,207
Rough$42,965$46,761$51,301
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$88,080$95,721$105,345
Clean$86,610$94,149$103,555
Average$83,671$91,007$99,975
Rough$80,731$87,864$96,395
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,153$53,085$54,379
Clean$51,283$52,214$53,455
Average$49,542$50,471$51,607
Rough$47,802$48,728$49,759
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,766$52,692$53,976
Clean$50,903$51,827$53,058
Average$49,175$50,097$51,224
Rough$47,447$48,367$49,390
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Convertible w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$97,505$99,248$101,666
Clean$95,878$97,619$99,938
Average$92,624$94,361$96,483
Rough$89,370$91,102$93,028
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$70,410$71,669$73,415
Clean$69,235$70,492$72,167
Average$66,885$68,139$69,672
Rough$64,535$65,786$67,178
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,946$60,000$61,462
Clean$57,963$59,015$60,418
Average$55,995$57,045$58,329
Rough$54,028$55,075$56,240
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Corvette on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,308 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,991 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Corvette is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,308 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,991 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,308 for one in "Clean" condition and about $45,991 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ranges from $39,436 to $51,460, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.