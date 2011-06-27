Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,289
|$53,564
|$58,950
|Clean
|$48,466
|$52,685
|$57,948
|Average
|$46,821
|$50,926
|$55,945
|Rough
|$45,176
|$49,168
|$53,942
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,049
|$49,016
|$50,340
|Clean
|$47,247
|$48,212
|$49,485
|Average
|$45,644
|$46,602
|$47,774
|Rough
|$44,040
|$44,993
|$46,063
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,749
|$64,932
|$71,460
|Clean
|$58,752
|$63,866
|$70,246
|Average
|$56,758
|$61,734
|$67,817
|Rough
|$54,764
|$59,603
|$65,389
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,500
|$58,141
|$63,987
|Clean
|$52,607
|$57,187
|$62,899
|Average
|$50,822
|$55,278
|$60,725
|Rough
|$49,036
|$53,369
|$58,550
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,551
|$60,615
|$62,093
|Clean
|$58,558
|$59,620
|$61,038
|Average
|$56,570
|$57,630
|$58,928
|Rough
|$54,583
|$55,640
|$56,818
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,649
|$51,553
|$52,810
|Clean
|$49,804
|$50,707
|$51,913
|Average
|$48,113
|$49,015
|$50,118
|Rough
|$46,423
|$47,322
|$48,323
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$73,846
|$75,166
|$76,997
|Clean
|$72,614
|$73,932
|$75,689
|Average
|$70,149
|$71,465
|$73,072
|Rough
|$67,685
|$68,997
|$70,456
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,633
|$54,590
|$55,921
|Clean
|$52,738
|$53,694
|$54,971
|Average
|$50,948
|$51,902
|$53,070
|Rough
|$49,158
|$50,110
|$51,170
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,116
|$56,100
|$57,468
|Clean
|$54,196
|$55,180
|$56,492
|Average
|$52,357
|$53,338
|$54,539
|Rough
|$50,517
|$51,496
|$52,586
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,144
|$58,165
|$59,583
|Clean
|$56,191
|$57,210
|$58,570
|Average
|$54,284
|$55,301
|$56,546
|Rough
|$52,377
|$53,391
|$54,521
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,996
|$64,121
|$65,684
|Clean
|$61,944
|$63,069
|$64,567
|Average
|$59,842
|$60,964
|$62,335
|Rough
|$57,740
|$58,858
|$60,103
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,499
|$56,491
|$57,868
|Clean
|$54,573
|$55,564
|$56,884
|Average
|$52,721
|$53,709
|$54,918
|Rough
|$50,869
|$51,855
|$52,951
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,014
|$68,211
|$69,874
|Clean
|$65,896
|$67,091
|$68,687
|Average
|$63,659
|$64,852
|$66,312
|Rough
|$61,423
|$62,613
|$63,937
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Convertible w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$106,076
|$107,971
|$110,602
|Clean
|$104,306
|$106,199
|$108,723
|Average
|$100,766
|$102,654
|$104,964
|Rough
|$97,226
|$99,109
|$101,205
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,026
|$46,759
|$51,460
|Clean
|$42,308
|$45,991
|$50,585
|Average
|$40,872
|$44,456
|$48,837
|Rough
|$39,436
|$42,921
|$47,088
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,864
|$51,231
|$53,052
|Clean
|$49,032
|$50,390
|$52,150
|Average
|$47,368
|$48,708
|$50,348
|Rough
|$45,704
|$47,026
|$48,545
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,737
|$70,983
|$72,713
|Clean
|$68,573
|$69,818
|$71,478
|Average
|$66,246
|$67,488
|$69,007
|Rough
|$63,919
|$65,158
|$66,536
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$103,170
|$105,013
|$107,572
|Clean
|$101,448
|$103,289
|$105,744
|Average
|$98,005
|$99,842
|$102,089
|Rough
|$94,562
|$96,394
|$98,433
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,189
|$53,121
|$54,415
|Clean
|$51,318
|$52,249
|$53,491
|Average
|$49,576
|$50,505
|$51,642
|Rough
|$47,834
|$48,761
|$49,792
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,299
|$67,484
|$69,128
|Clean
|$65,193
|$66,376
|$67,953
|Average
|$62,980
|$64,161
|$65,604
|Rough
|$60,768
|$61,945
|$63,255
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,147
|$55,115
|$56,459
|Clean
|$53,244
|$54,210
|$55,499
|Average
|$51,437
|$52,401
|$53,580
|Rough
|$49,630
|$50,591
|$51,662
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,876
|$50,942
|$56,065
|Clean
|$46,094
|$50,106
|$55,112
|Average
|$44,529
|$48,434
|$53,207
|Rough
|$42,965
|$46,761
|$51,301
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$88,080
|$95,721
|$105,345
|Clean
|$86,610
|$94,149
|$103,555
|Average
|$83,671
|$91,007
|$99,975
|Rough
|$80,731
|$87,864
|$96,395
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,153
|$53,085
|$54,379
|Clean
|$51,283
|$52,214
|$53,455
|Average
|$49,542
|$50,471
|$51,607
|Rough
|$47,802
|$48,728
|$49,759
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,766
|$52,692
|$53,976
|Clean
|$50,903
|$51,827
|$53,058
|Average
|$49,175
|$50,097
|$51,224
|Rough
|$47,447
|$48,367
|$49,390
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Convertible w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$97,505
|$99,248
|$101,666
|Clean
|$95,878
|$97,619
|$99,938
|Average
|$92,624
|$94,361
|$96,483
|Rough
|$89,370
|$91,102
|$93,028
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,410
|$71,669
|$73,415
|Clean
|$69,235
|$70,492
|$72,167
|Average
|$66,885
|$68,139
|$69,672
|Rough
|$64,535
|$65,786
|$67,178
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,946
|$60,000
|$61,462
|Clean
|$57,963
|$59,015
|$60,418
|Average
|$55,995
|$57,045
|$58,329
|Rough
|$54,028
|$55,075
|$56,240