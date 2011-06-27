Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,775
|$24,288
|$25,611
|Clean
|$21,742
|$23,177
|$24,408
|Average
|$19,676
|$20,954
|$22,001
|Rough
|$17,611
|$18,732
|$19,595
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,830
|$18,421
|$21,433
|Clean
|$14,158
|$17,578
|$20,426
|Average
|$12,813
|$15,892
|$18,413
|Rough
|$11,468
|$14,207
|$16,399
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/1HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,694
|$19,494
|$22,682
|Clean
|$14,983
|$18,602
|$21,616
|Average
|$13,559
|$16,818
|$19,485
|Rough
|$12,136
|$15,034
|$17,354
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab w/2HY (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,252
|$24,359
|$26,169
|Clean
|$21,243
|$23,245
|$24,940
|Average
|$19,225
|$21,016
|$22,481
|Rough
|$17,207
|$18,786
|$20,022