Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,450
|$2,674
|$3,329
|Clean
|$1,282
|$2,371
|$2,954
|Average
|$947
|$1,764
|$2,204
|Rough
|$611
|$1,157
|$1,455
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$1,994
|$2,445
|Clean
|$1,019
|$1,768
|$2,170
|Average
|$752
|$1,316
|$1,619
|Rough
|$486
|$863
|$1,069
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,138
|$1,976
|$2,424
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,752
|$2,151
|Average
|$743
|$1,304
|$1,605
|Rough
|$480
|$855
|$1,060
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,215
|$2,119
|$2,604
|Clean
|$1,075
|$1,879
|$2,311
|Average
|$794
|$1,398
|$1,725
|Rough
|$512
|$917
|$1,138