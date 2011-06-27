  1. Home
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,835$2,801$3,323
Clean$1,653$2,532$3,006
Average$1,291$1,993$2,371
Rough$928$1,454$1,737
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,528$2,323$2,753
Clean$1,377$2,100$2,490
Average$1,075$1,653$1,964
Rough$773$1,206$1,439
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,477$1,953$2,213
Clean$1,331$1,765$2,002
Average$1,039$1,389$1,579
Rough$748$1,014$1,157
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,802$2,843$3,405
Clean$1,624$2,570$3,080
Average$1,268$2,023$2,430
Rough$912$1,476$1,780
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,738$2,395$2,751
Clean$1,566$2,165$2,488
Average$1,223$1,704$1,963
Rough$880$1,243$1,438
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,438$2,134$2,510
Clean$1,296$1,929$2,271
Average$1,012$1,518$1,791
Rough$728$1,108$1,312
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,691$2,512$2,956
Clean$1,524$2,270$2,674
Average$1,190$1,787$2,110
Rough$856$1,304$1,545
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,373$2,216$2,671
Clean$1,237$2,003$2,416
Average$966$1,577$1,906
Rough$695$1,150$1,396
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,100 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.