Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$2,801
|$3,323
|Clean
|$1,653
|$2,532
|$3,006
|Average
|$1,291
|$1,993
|$2,371
|Rough
|$928
|$1,454
|$1,737
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$2,323
|$2,753
|Clean
|$1,377
|$2,100
|$2,490
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,653
|$1,964
|Rough
|$773
|$1,206
|$1,439
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$1,953
|$2,213
|Clean
|$1,331
|$1,765
|$2,002
|Average
|$1,039
|$1,389
|$1,579
|Rough
|$748
|$1,014
|$1,157
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,802
|$2,843
|$3,405
|Clean
|$1,624
|$2,570
|$3,080
|Average
|$1,268
|$2,023
|$2,430
|Rough
|$912
|$1,476
|$1,780
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,738
|$2,395
|$2,751
|Clean
|$1,566
|$2,165
|$2,488
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,704
|$1,963
|Rough
|$880
|$1,243
|$1,438
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,438
|$2,134
|$2,510
|Clean
|$1,296
|$1,929
|$2,271
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,518
|$1,791
|Rough
|$728
|$1,108
|$1,312
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,691
|$2,512
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,524
|$2,270
|$2,674
|Average
|$1,190
|$1,787
|$2,110
|Rough
|$856
|$1,304
|$1,545
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$2,216
|$2,671
|Clean
|$1,237
|$2,003
|$2,416
|Average
|$966
|$1,577
|$1,906
|Rough
|$695
|$1,150
|$1,396