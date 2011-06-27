Estimated values
2017 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,933
|$18,103
|$19,476
|Clean
|$16,450
|$17,600
|$18,899
|Average
|$15,485
|$16,592
|$17,746
|Rough
|$14,520
|$15,585
|$16,593
Estimated values
2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,880
|$15,992
|$17,286
|Clean
|$14,456
|$15,547
|$16,774
|Average
|$13,608
|$14,657
|$15,751
|Rough
|$12,760
|$13,767
|$14,727
Estimated values
2017 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,438
|$18,346
|$19,446
|Clean
|$16,941
|$17,836
|$18,870
|Average
|$15,947
|$16,815
|$17,719
|Rough
|$14,953
|$15,794
|$16,568
Estimated values
2017 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,099
|$19,150
|$20,407
|Clean
|$17,583
|$18,617
|$19,803
|Average
|$16,551
|$17,551
|$18,595
|Rough
|$15,519
|$16,486
|$17,387
Estimated values
2017 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,939
|$17,012
|$18,273
|Clean
|$15,484
|$16,539
|$17,732
|Average
|$14,576
|$15,592
|$16,650
|Rough
|$13,667
|$14,645
|$15,568
Estimated values
2017 Buick Regal 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,222
|$15,346
|$16,647
|Clean
|$13,816
|$14,919
|$16,155
|Average
|$13,006
|$14,065
|$15,169
|Rough
|$12,195
|$13,211
|$14,184
Estimated values
2017 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,928
|$17,056
|$18,374
|Clean
|$15,474
|$16,581
|$17,830
|Average
|$14,566
|$15,632
|$16,742
|Rough
|$13,658
|$14,683
|$15,655