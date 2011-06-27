Estimated values
2013 Buick Regal Premium 1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,283
|$8,828
|$10,172
|Clean
|$6,860
|$8,322
|$9,572
|Average
|$6,013
|$7,310
|$8,372
|Rough
|$5,166
|$6,297
|$7,172
Estimated values
2013 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,929
|$8,075
|$9,086
|Clean
|$6,526
|$7,612
|$8,550
|Average
|$5,720
|$6,686
|$7,478
|Rough
|$4,914
|$5,760
|$6,407
Estimated values
2013 Buick Regal Premium 1 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,391
|$8,882
|$10,181
|Clean
|$6,961
|$8,373
|$9,580
|Average
|$6,102
|$7,354
|$8,379
|Rough
|$5,242
|$6,336
|$7,179
Estimated values
2013 Buick Regal Premium 2 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,006
|$9,395
|$10,616
|Clean
|$7,541
|$8,856
|$9,990
|Average
|$6,610
|$7,779
|$8,738
|Rough
|$5,678
|$6,702
|$7,485
Estimated values
2013 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,585
|$10,086
|$11,405
|Clean
|$8,086
|$9,508
|$10,733
|Average
|$7,087
|$8,351
|$9,387
|Rough
|$6,089
|$7,195
|$8,042
Estimated values
2013 Buick Regal Premium 2 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,060
|$9,490
|$10,744
|Clean
|$7,591
|$8,946
|$10,111
|Average
|$6,654
|$7,858
|$8,843
|Rough
|$5,717
|$6,770
|$7,576
Estimated values
2013 Buick Regal Premium 3 Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,453
|$9,812
|$11,010
|Clean
|$7,961
|$9,250
|$10,361
|Average
|$6,978
|$8,124
|$9,062
|Rough
|$5,995
|$6,999
|$7,764