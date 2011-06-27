  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,884$22,582$23,446
Clean$21,468$22,153$22,997
Average$20,636$21,295$22,101
Rough$19,805$20,437$21,204
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,468$38,320$39,380
Clean$36,756$37,592$38,627
Average$35,332$36,136$37,121
Rough$33,908$34,680$35,615
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,898$39,626$40,535
Clean$38,159$38,873$39,760
Average$36,681$37,368$38,210
Rough$35,203$35,863$36,659
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,935$50,899$52,099
Clean$48,986$49,932$51,102
Average$47,089$47,998$49,110
Rough$45,191$46,065$47,117
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,548$32,161$34,148
Clean$29,967$31,550$33,495
Average$28,807$30,328$32,189
Rough$27,646$29,106$30,883
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,558$41,614$42,926
Clean$39,787$40,824$42,105
Average$38,246$39,243$40,463
Rough$36,705$37,662$38,822
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,347$32,570$34,081
Clean$30,751$31,952$33,429
Average$29,560$30,714$32,126
Rough$28,369$29,477$30,823
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,837$48,732$49,849
Clean$46,928$47,806$48,896
Average$45,110$45,955$46,989
Rough$43,292$44,104$45,083
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,599$37,996$42,166
Clean$33,942$37,274$41,360
Average$32,627$35,831$39,747
Rough$31,312$34,387$38,134
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,421$33,406$34,626
Clean$31,805$32,772$33,964
Average$30,573$31,502$32,640
Rough$29,341$30,233$31,315
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,439$36,353$37,487
Clean$34,766$35,662$36,771
Average$33,419$34,281$35,337
Rough$32,073$32,900$33,903
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,735$43,535$44,533
Clean$41,923$42,708$43,681
Average$40,299$41,054$41,978
Rough$38,675$39,400$40,275
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,918$35,130$36,628
Clean$33,273$34,462$35,927
Average$31,984$33,128$34,526
Rough$30,695$31,793$33,125
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,015$41,364$43,032
Clean$39,255$40,579$42,209
Average$37,734$39,007$40,564
Rough$36,214$37,436$38,918
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,176$38,630$42,870
Clean$34,508$37,896$42,050
Average$33,171$36,429$40,411
Rough$31,835$34,961$38,771
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,400$39,973$44,361
Clean$35,708$39,214$43,513
Average$34,325$37,696$41,816
Rough$32,942$36,177$40,120
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,842$33,980$35,387
Clean$32,218$33,335$34,710
Average$30,970$32,044$33,357
Rough$29,722$30,753$32,003
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,767$50,699$51,862
Clean$48,822$49,736$50,870
Average$46,931$47,810$48,887
Rough$45,039$45,884$46,903
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,025$37,024$38,262
Clean$35,341$36,320$37,530
Average$33,972$34,914$36,066
Rough$32,603$33,507$34,603
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,809$55,835$57,115
Clean$53,768$54,774$56,023
Average$51,685$52,653$53,838
Rough$49,602$50,532$51,654
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,599$32,645$33,941
Clean$30,999$32,025$33,292
Average$29,798$30,785$31,994
Rough$28,597$29,545$30,695
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,999 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,025 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $28,597 to $33,941, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.