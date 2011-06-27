Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,884
|$22,582
|$23,446
|Clean
|$21,468
|$22,153
|$22,997
|Average
|$20,636
|$21,295
|$22,101
|Rough
|$19,805
|$20,437
|$21,204
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,468
|$38,320
|$39,380
|Clean
|$36,756
|$37,592
|$38,627
|Average
|$35,332
|$36,136
|$37,121
|Rough
|$33,908
|$34,680
|$35,615
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,898
|$39,626
|$40,535
|Clean
|$38,159
|$38,873
|$39,760
|Average
|$36,681
|$37,368
|$38,210
|Rough
|$35,203
|$35,863
|$36,659
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,935
|$50,899
|$52,099
|Clean
|$48,986
|$49,932
|$51,102
|Average
|$47,089
|$47,998
|$49,110
|Rough
|$45,191
|$46,065
|$47,117
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,548
|$32,161
|$34,148
|Clean
|$29,967
|$31,550
|$33,495
|Average
|$28,807
|$30,328
|$32,189
|Rough
|$27,646
|$29,106
|$30,883
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,558
|$41,614
|$42,926
|Clean
|$39,787
|$40,824
|$42,105
|Average
|$38,246
|$39,243
|$40,463
|Rough
|$36,705
|$37,662
|$38,822
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,347
|$32,570
|$34,081
|Clean
|$30,751
|$31,952
|$33,429
|Average
|$29,560
|$30,714
|$32,126
|Rough
|$28,369
|$29,477
|$30,823
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,837
|$48,732
|$49,849
|Clean
|$46,928
|$47,806
|$48,896
|Average
|$45,110
|$45,955
|$46,989
|Rough
|$43,292
|$44,104
|$45,083
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,599
|$37,996
|$42,166
|Clean
|$33,942
|$37,274
|$41,360
|Average
|$32,627
|$35,831
|$39,747
|Rough
|$31,312
|$34,387
|$38,134
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,421
|$33,406
|$34,626
|Clean
|$31,805
|$32,772
|$33,964
|Average
|$30,573
|$31,502
|$32,640
|Rough
|$29,341
|$30,233
|$31,315
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,439
|$36,353
|$37,487
|Clean
|$34,766
|$35,662
|$36,771
|Average
|$33,419
|$34,281
|$35,337
|Rough
|$32,073
|$32,900
|$33,903
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,735
|$43,535
|$44,533
|Clean
|$41,923
|$42,708
|$43,681
|Average
|$40,299
|$41,054
|$41,978
|Rough
|$38,675
|$39,400
|$40,275
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,918
|$35,130
|$36,628
|Clean
|$33,273
|$34,462
|$35,927
|Average
|$31,984
|$33,128
|$34,526
|Rough
|$30,695
|$31,793
|$33,125
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,015
|$41,364
|$43,032
|Clean
|$39,255
|$40,579
|$42,209
|Average
|$37,734
|$39,007
|$40,564
|Rough
|$36,214
|$37,436
|$38,918
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,176
|$38,630
|$42,870
|Clean
|$34,508
|$37,896
|$42,050
|Average
|$33,171
|$36,429
|$40,411
|Rough
|$31,835
|$34,961
|$38,771
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,400
|$39,973
|$44,361
|Clean
|$35,708
|$39,214
|$43,513
|Average
|$34,325
|$37,696
|$41,816
|Rough
|$32,942
|$36,177
|$40,120
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,842
|$33,980
|$35,387
|Clean
|$32,218
|$33,335
|$34,710
|Average
|$30,970
|$32,044
|$33,357
|Rough
|$29,722
|$30,753
|$32,003
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,767
|$50,699
|$51,862
|Clean
|$48,822
|$49,736
|$50,870
|Average
|$46,931
|$47,810
|$48,887
|Rough
|$45,039
|$45,884
|$46,903
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,025
|$37,024
|$38,262
|Clean
|$35,341
|$36,320
|$37,530
|Average
|$33,972
|$34,914
|$36,066
|Rough
|$32,603
|$33,507
|$34,603
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,809
|$55,835
|$57,115
|Clean
|$53,768
|$54,774
|$56,023
|Average
|$51,685
|$52,653
|$53,838
|Rough
|$49,602
|$50,532
|$51,654
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,599
|$32,645
|$33,941
|Clean
|$30,999
|$32,025
|$33,292
|Average
|$29,798
|$30,785
|$31,994
|Rough
|$28,597
|$29,545
|$30,695