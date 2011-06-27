  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,774$41,600$43,847
Clean$38,997$40,790$42,993
Average$37,441$39,170$41,285
Rough$35,885$37,550$39,577
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,754$34,819$37,357
Clean$32,113$34,141$36,629
Average$30,832$32,786$35,174
Rough$29,551$31,430$33,719
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,408$32,903$35,963
Clean$29,814$32,262$35,262
Average$28,624$30,981$33,861
Rough$27,435$29,700$32,460
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,821$37,663$39,930
Clean$35,120$36,930$39,152
Average$33,719$35,463$37,597
Rough$32,318$33,997$36,041
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,444$28,273$30,518
Clean$25,927$27,722$29,923
Average$24,893$26,621$28,734
Rough$23,858$25,520$27,546
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,836$38,583$40,735
Clean$36,115$37,832$39,942
Average$34,674$36,330$38,355
Rough$33,234$34,827$36,768
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,756$30,031$32,825
Clean$27,213$29,447$32,186
Average$26,127$28,277$30,907
Rough$25,041$27,108$29,629
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,044$27,139$29,710
Clean$24,554$26,610$29,132
Average$23,575$25,553$27,974
Rough$22,595$24,497$26,817
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Cadillac XTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,554 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,610 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac XTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,554 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,610 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Cadillac XTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,554 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,610 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Cadillac XTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Cadillac XTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Cadillac XTS ranges from $22,595 to $29,710, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Cadillac XTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.