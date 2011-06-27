Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Platinum V-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,774
|$41,600
|$43,847
|Clean
|$38,997
|$40,790
|$42,993
|Average
|$37,441
|$39,170
|$41,285
|Rough
|$35,885
|$37,550
|$39,577
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,754
|$34,819
|$37,357
|Clean
|$32,113
|$34,141
|$36,629
|Average
|$30,832
|$32,786
|$35,174
|Rough
|$29,551
|$31,430
|$33,719
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,408
|$32,903
|$35,963
|Clean
|$29,814
|$32,262
|$35,262
|Average
|$28,624
|$30,981
|$33,861
|Rough
|$27,435
|$29,700
|$32,460
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,821
|$37,663
|$39,930
|Clean
|$35,120
|$36,930
|$39,152
|Average
|$33,719
|$35,463
|$37,597
|Rough
|$32,318
|$33,997
|$36,041
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,444
|$28,273
|$30,518
|Clean
|$25,927
|$27,722
|$29,923
|Average
|$24,893
|$26,621
|$28,734
|Rough
|$23,858
|$25,520
|$27,546
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,836
|$38,583
|$40,735
|Clean
|$36,115
|$37,832
|$39,942
|Average
|$34,674
|$36,330
|$38,355
|Rough
|$33,234
|$34,827
|$36,768
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,756
|$30,031
|$32,825
|Clean
|$27,213
|$29,447
|$32,186
|Average
|$26,127
|$28,277
|$30,907
|Rough
|$25,041
|$27,108
|$29,629
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,044
|$27,139
|$29,710
|Clean
|$24,554
|$26,610
|$29,132
|Average
|$23,575
|$25,553
|$27,974
|Rough
|$22,595
|$24,497
|$26,817