Estimated values
1992 Buick Roadmaster 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$573
|$1,304
|$1,680
|Clean
|$505
|$1,152
|$1,488
|Average
|$368
|$847
|$1,105
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$721
Estimated values
1992 Buick Roadmaster Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,304
|$1,680
|Clean
|$505
|$1,152
|$1,488
|Average
|$369
|$847
|$1,105
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$721
Estimated values
1992 Buick Roadmaster Estate 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,304
|$1,680
|Clean
|$505
|$1,152
|$1,488
|Average
|$369
|$847
|$1,105
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$721