Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,472
|$30,178
|$32,264
|Clean
|$28,084
|$29,764
|$31,819
|Average
|$27,306
|$28,936
|$30,929
|Rough
|$26,529
|$28,109
|$30,038
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,200
|$33,898
|$35,976
|Clean
|$31,761
|$33,433
|$35,479
|Average
|$30,882
|$32,504
|$34,487
|Rough
|$30,003
|$31,574
|$33,494
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,150
|$39,493
|$41,138
|Clean
|$37,629
|$38,951
|$40,570
|Average
|$36,588
|$37,868
|$39,435
|Rough
|$35,547
|$36,785
|$38,299
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,302
|$31,965
|$33,998
|Clean
|$29,888
|$31,526
|$33,529
|Average
|$29,061
|$30,649
|$32,591
|Rough
|$28,234
|$29,773
|$31,653
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,777
|$28,297
|$30,159
|Clean
|$26,412
|$27,909
|$29,743
|Average
|$25,681
|$27,133
|$28,910
|Rough
|$24,950
|$26,357
|$28,078
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer L 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,231
|$24,695
|$26,487
|Clean
|$22,914
|$24,357
|$26,121
|Average
|$22,280
|$23,679
|$25,390
|Rough
|$21,646
|$23,002
|$24,659
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,218
|$35,772
|$37,675
|Clean
|$33,751
|$35,282
|$37,155
|Average
|$32,817
|$34,301
|$36,115
|Rough
|$31,883
|$33,319
|$35,076
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,246
|$37,910
|$39,946
|Clean
|$35,751
|$37,390
|$39,395
|Average
|$34,762
|$36,350
|$38,293
|Rough
|$33,772
|$35,310
|$37,190
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,427
|$37,142
|$39,241
|Clean
|$34,944
|$36,633
|$38,700
|Average
|$33,977
|$35,614
|$37,617
|Rough
|$33,010
|$34,595
|$36,534
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,405
|$28,793
|$30,492
|Clean
|$27,031
|$28,398
|$30,072
|Average
|$26,283
|$27,608
|$29,230
|Rough
|$25,535
|$26,819
|$28,389