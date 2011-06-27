  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,472$30,178$32,264
Clean$28,084$29,764$31,819
Average$27,306$28,936$30,929
Rough$26,529$28,109$30,038
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,200$33,898$35,976
Clean$31,761$33,433$35,479
Average$30,882$32,504$34,487
Rough$30,003$31,574$33,494
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,150$39,493$41,138
Clean$37,629$38,951$40,570
Average$36,588$37,868$39,435
Rough$35,547$36,785$38,299
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 3LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,302$31,965$33,998
Clean$29,888$31,526$33,529
Average$29,061$30,649$32,591
Rough$28,234$29,773$31,653
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 1LT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,777$28,297$30,159
Clean$26,412$27,909$29,743
Average$25,681$27,133$28,910
Rough$24,950$26,357$28,078
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer L 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,231$24,695$26,487
Clean$22,914$24,357$26,121
Average$22,280$23,679$25,390
Rough$21,646$23,002$24,659
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,218$35,772$37,675
Clean$33,751$35,282$37,155
Average$32,817$34,301$36,115
Rough$31,883$33,319$35,076
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,246$37,910$39,946
Clean$35,751$37,390$39,395
Average$34,762$36,350$38,293
Rough$33,772$35,310$37,190
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,427$37,142$39,241
Clean$34,944$36,633$38,700
Average$33,977$35,614$37,617
Rough$33,010$34,595$36,534
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,405$28,793$30,492
Clean$27,031$28,398$30,072
Average$26,283$27,608$29,230
Rough$25,535$26,819$28,389
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Chevrolet Blazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,909 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer ranges from $24,950 to $30,159, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.