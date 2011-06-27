Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Aveo 5 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,269
|$3,249
|$3,905
|Clean
|$2,095
|$3,005
|$3,607
|Average
|$1,746
|$2,516
|$3,010
|Rough
|$1,398
|$2,028
|$2,413
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Aveo 5 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$2,894
|$3,490
|Clean
|$1,846
|$2,676
|$3,224
|Average
|$1,539
|$2,241
|$2,690
|Rough
|$1,232
|$1,806
|$2,157
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Aveo 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,253
|$3,213
|$3,856
|Clean
|$2,080
|$2,972
|$3,561
|Average
|$1,734
|$2,488
|$2,972
|Rough
|$1,388
|$2,005
|$2,383
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,684
|$2,451
|$2,963
|Clean
|$1,555
|$2,267
|$2,737
|Average
|$1,296
|$1,898
|$2,284
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,530
|$1,831
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Aveo 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,947
|$2,794
|$3,359
|Clean
|$1,798
|$2,584
|$3,103
|Average
|$1,499
|$2,164
|$2,589
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,744
|$2,076
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Aveo 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,251
|$2,689
|Clean
|$1,474
|$2,081
|$2,484
|Average
|$1,229
|$1,743
|$2,073
|Rough
|$984
|$1,405
|$1,662