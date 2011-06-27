Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$920
|$1,433
|$1,710
|Clean
|$822
|$1,282
|$1,529
|Average
|$628
|$979
|$1,168
|Rough
|$434
|$676
|$806
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Blazer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,102
|$1,482
|$1,688
|Clean
|$986
|$1,325
|$1,509
|Average
|$753
|$1,012
|$1,153
|Rough
|$520
|$699
|$796
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Blazer Silverado 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,424
|$1,735
|Clean
|$759
|$1,274
|$1,552
|Average
|$580
|$973
|$1,185
|Rough
|$400
|$672
|$818