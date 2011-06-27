Estimated values
1992 Cadillac DeVille Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$693
|$1,365
|$1,731
|Clean
|$617
|$1,219
|$1,546
|Average
|$465
|$927
|$1,176
|Rough
|$313
|$635
|$806
Estimated values
1992 Cadillac DeVille 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$716
|$1,237
|$1,522
|Clean
|$638
|$1,105
|$1,359
|Average
|$481
|$840
|$1,034
|Rough
|$324
|$575
|$709
Estimated values
1992 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$654
|$1,464
|$1,905
|Clean
|$583
|$1,307
|$1,701
|Average
|$439
|$994
|$1,294
|Rough
|$296
|$681
|$887