Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,411
|$4,758
|$5,499
|Clean
|$3,101
|$4,321
|$4,989
|Average
|$2,479
|$3,447
|$3,968
|Rough
|$1,858
|$2,573
|$2,948
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,040
|$4,177
|$4,804
|Clean
|$2,763
|$3,794
|$4,358
|Average
|$2,209
|$3,026
|$3,467
|Rough
|$1,656
|$2,259
|$2,575
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,000
|$4,163
|$4,805
|Clean
|$2,727
|$3,781
|$4,359
|Average
|$2,180
|$3,016
|$3,467
|Rough
|$1,634
|$2,252
|$2,576
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,658
|$4,323
|$4,694
|Clean
|$3,325
|$3,926
|$4,258
|Average
|$2,659
|$3,132
|$3,387
|Rough
|$1,993
|$2,338
|$2,516
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,330
|$3,260
|$3,771
|Clean
|$2,118
|$2,960
|$3,421
|Average
|$1,693
|$2,362
|$2,721
|Rough
|$1,269
|$1,763
|$2,021
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,315
|$3,374
|$3,956
|Clean
|$2,104
|$3,064
|$3,589
|Average
|$1,683
|$2,444
|$2,855
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,825
|$2,120
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$1,847
|$1,901
|Clean
|$1,597
|$1,678
|$1,725
|Average
|$1,277
|$1,338
|$1,372
|Rough
|$957
|$999
|$1,019
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,442
|$3,419
|$3,957
|Clean
|$2,219
|$3,105
|$3,590
|Average
|$1,775
|$2,477
|$2,856
|Rough
|$1,330
|$1,849
|$2,121
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,921
|$5,243
|$5,973
|Clean
|$3,564
|$4,762
|$5,419
|Average
|$2,849
|$3,799
|$4,310
|Rough
|$2,135
|$2,835
|$3,202
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,676
|$3,741
|$4,328
|Clean
|$2,432
|$3,397
|$3,927
|Average
|$1,945
|$2,710
|$3,123
|Rough
|$1,457
|$2,023
|$2,320
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,694
|$3,740
|$4,317
|Clean
|$2,449
|$3,397
|$3,917
|Average
|$1,958
|$2,710
|$3,115
|Rough
|$1,467
|$2,023
|$2,314
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,868
|$3,054
|$3,704
|Clean
|$1,698
|$2,773
|$3,360
|Average
|$1,358
|$2,213
|$2,673
|Rough
|$1,018
|$1,652
|$1,985
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,064
|$4,314
|$5,002
|Clean
|$2,785
|$3,918
|$4,538
|Average
|$2,227
|$3,126
|$3,609
|Rough
|$1,669
|$2,333
|$2,681
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,510
|$3,528
|$4,088
|Clean
|$2,282
|$3,204
|$3,709
|Average
|$1,825
|$2,556
|$2,950
|Rough
|$1,367
|$1,908
|$2,191
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,682
|$4,048
|$4,799
|Clean
|$2,438
|$3,676
|$4,353
|Average
|$1,949
|$2,933
|$3,463
|Rough
|$1,461
|$2,189
|$2,572
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,814
|$3,926
|$4,539
|Clean
|$2,558
|$3,566
|$4,118
|Average
|$2,045
|$2,845
|$3,275
|Rough
|$1,533
|$2,123
|$2,433
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,313
|$3,476
|$4,115
|Clean
|$2,102
|$3,157
|$3,733
|Average
|$1,681
|$2,518
|$2,969
|Rough
|$1,260
|$1,880
|$2,206
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,522
|$4,784
|$5,480
|Clean
|$3,201
|$4,344
|$4,971
|Average
|$2,560
|$3,466
|$3,954
|Rough
|$1,918
|$2,587
|$2,937
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,290
|$4,844
|$5,700
|Clean
|$2,990
|$4,399
|$5,171
|Average
|$2,391
|$3,510
|$4,113
|Rough
|$1,792
|$2,620
|$3,055
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$3,286
|$3,996
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,984
|$3,625
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,380
|$2,884
|Rough
|$1,084
|$1,777
|$2,142
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,416
|$4,647
|$5,326
|Clean
|$3,105
|$4,220
|$4,832
|Average
|$2,482
|$3,367
|$3,844
|Rough
|$1,860
|$2,513
|$2,855
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,801
|$3,697
|$4,192
|Clean
|$2,546
|$3,357
|$3,803
|Average
|$2,036
|$2,678
|$3,025
|Rough
|$1,526
|$1,999
|$2,247
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,944
|$4,057
|$4,670
|Clean
|$2,676
|$3,684
|$4,237
|Average
|$2,140
|$2,939
|$3,370
|Rough
|$1,604
|$2,194
|$2,503
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,998
|$2,918
|$3,424
|Clean
|$1,816
|$2,650
|$3,106
|Average
|$1,452
|$2,114
|$2,471
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,578
|$1,835
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,237
|$4,491
|$5,182
|Clean
|$2,943
|$4,079
|$4,701
|Average
|$2,353
|$3,254
|$3,739
|Rough
|$1,763
|$2,429
|$2,777
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,603
|$3,441
|$3,903
|Clean
|$2,366
|$3,125
|$3,541
|Average
|$1,892
|$2,493
|$2,817
|Rough
|$1,418
|$1,861
|$2,092
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,419
|$4,724
|$5,442
|Clean
|$3,107
|$4,290
|$4,937
|Average
|$2,485
|$3,422
|$3,927
|Rough
|$1,862
|$2,554
|$2,917
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,739
|$1,986
|$2,126
|Clean
|$1,581
|$1,804
|$1,929
|Average
|$1,264
|$1,439
|$1,534
|Rough
|$947
|$1,074
|$1,140
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,871
|$3,965
|$4,568
|Clean
|$2,610
|$3,601
|$4,144
|Average
|$2,087
|$2,873
|$3,296
|Rough
|$1,564
|$2,144
|$2,449
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,194
|$3,100
|$3,599
|Clean
|$1,994
|$2,816
|$3,265
|Average
|$1,594
|$2,246
|$2,597
|Rough
|$1,195
|$1,677
|$1,929