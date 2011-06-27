  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,411$4,758$5,499
Clean$3,101$4,321$4,989
Average$2,479$3,447$3,968
Rough$1,858$2,573$2,948
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,040$4,177$4,804
Clean$2,763$3,794$4,358
Average$2,209$3,026$3,467
Rough$1,656$2,259$2,575
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,000$4,163$4,805
Clean$2,727$3,781$4,359
Average$2,180$3,016$3,467
Rough$1,634$2,252$2,576
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,658$4,323$4,694
Clean$3,325$3,926$4,258
Average$2,659$3,132$3,387
Rough$1,993$2,338$2,516
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,330$3,260$3,771
Clean$2,118$2,960$3,421
Average$1,693$2,362$2,721
Rough$1,269$1,763$2,021
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,315$3,374$3,956
Clean$2,104$3,064$3,589
Average$1,683$2,444$2,855
Rough$1,261$1,825$2,120
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,757$1,847$1,901
Clean$1,597$1,678$1,725
Average$1,277$1,338$1,372
Rough$957$999$1,019
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,442$3,419$3,957
Clean$2,219$3,105$3,590
Average$1,775$2,477$2,856
Rough$1,330$1,849$2,121
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,921$5,243$5,973
Clean$3,564$4,762$5,419
Average$2,849$3,799$4,310
Rough$2,135$2,835$3,202
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,676$3,741$4,328
Clean$2,432$3,397$3,927
Average$1,945$2,710$3,123
Rough$1,457$2,023$2,320
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,694$3,740$4,317
Clean$2,449$3,397$3,917
Average$1,958$2,710$3,115
Rough$1,467$2,023$2,314
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,868$3,054$3,704
Clean$1,698$2,773$3,360
Average$1,358$2,213$2,673
Rough$1,018$1,652$1,985
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,064$4,314$5,002
Clean$2,785$3,918$4,538
Average$2,227$3,126$3,609
Rough$1,669$2,333$2,681
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,510$3,528$4,088
Clean$2,282$3,204$3,709
Average$1,825$2,556$2,950
Rough$1,367$1,908$2,191
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,682$4,048$4,799
Clean$2,438$3,676$4,353
Average$1,949$2,933$3,463
Rough$1,461$2,189$2,572
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,814$3,926$4,539
Clean$2,558$3,566$4,118
Average$2,045$2,845$3,275
Rough$1,533$2,123$2,433
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,313$3,476$4,115
Clean$2,102$3,157$3,733
Average$1,681$2,518$2,969
Rough$1,260$1,880$2,206
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,522$4,784$5,480
Clean$3,201$4,344$4,971
Average$2,560$3,466$3,954
Rough$1,918$2,587$2,937
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,290$4,844$5,700
Clean$2,990$4,399$5,171
Average$2,391$3,510$4,113
Rough$1,792$2,620$3,055
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,990$3,286$3,996
Clean$1,808$2,984$3,625
Average$1,446$2,380$2,884
Rough$1,084$1,777$2,142
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,416$4,647$5,326
Clean$3,105$4,220$4,832
Average$2,482$3,367$3,844
Rough$1,860$2,513$2,855
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,801$3,697$4,192
Clean$2,546$3,357$3,803
Average$2,036$2,678$3,025
Rough$1,526$1,999$2,247
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,944$4,057$4,670
Clean$2,676$3,684$4,237
Average$2,140$2,939$3,370
Rough$1,604$2,194$2,503
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,998$2,918$3,424
Clean$1,816$2,650$3,106
Average$1,452$2,114$2,471
Rough$1,088$1,578$1,835
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,237$4,491$5,182
Clean$2,943$4,079$4,701
Average$2,353$3,254$3,739
Rough$1,763$2,429$2,777
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,603$3,441$3,903
Clean$2,366$3,125$3,541
Average$1,892$2,493$2,817
Rough$1,418$1,861$2,092
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,419$4,724$5,442
Clean$3,107$4,290$4,937
Average$2,485$3,422$3,927
Rough$1,862$2,554$2,917
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,739$1,986$2,126
Clean$1,581$1,804$1,929
Average$1,264$1,439$1,534
Rough$947$1,074$1,140
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,871$3,965$4,568
Clean$2,610$3,601$4,144
Average$2,087$2,873$3,296
Rough$1,564$2,144$2,449
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Colorado 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,194$3,100$3,599
Clean$1,994$2,816$3,265
Average$1,594$2,246$2,597
Rough$1,195$1,677$1,929
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,816 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,650 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,816 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,650 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,816 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,650 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $1,088 to $3,424, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.