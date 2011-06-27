Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix XR AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,565
|$3,964
|$4,719
|Clean
|$2,298
|$3,563
|$4,244
|Average
|$1,765
|$2,759
|$3,294
|Rough
|$1,232
|$1,955
|$2,345
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,316
|$3,016
|$3,398
|Clean
|$2,076
|$2,711
|$3,056
|Average
|$1,594
|$2,099
|$2,372
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,487
|$1,688
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,228
|$3,230
|$3,771
|Clean
|$1,996
|$2,903
|$3,392
|Average
|$1,533
|$2,248
|$2,633
|Rough
|$1,070
|$1,593
|$1,874
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,630
|$3,795
|$4,425
|Clean
|$2,356
|$3,410
|$3,980
|Average
|$1,810
|$2,641
|$3,089
|Rough
|$1,263
|$1,871
|$2,199
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,279
|$3,299
|$3,850
|Clean
|$2,042
|$2,965
|$3,463
|Average
|$1,568
|$2,296
|$2,688
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,627
|$1,913
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,046
|$2,826
|$3,248
|Clean
|$1,834
|$2,539
|$2,921
|Average
|$1,408
|$1,966
|$2,268
|Rough
|$983
|$1,393
|$1,614
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,479
|$5,311
|Clean
|$2,628
|$4,025
|$4,777
|Average
|$2,019
|$3,116
|$3,708
|Rough
|$1,409
|$2,208
|$2,639