2005 Toyota Matrix Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix XR AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,565$3,964$4,719
Clean$2,298$3,563$4,244
Average$1,765$2,759$3,294
Rough$1,232$1,955$2,345
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,316$3,016$3,398
Clean$2,076$2,711$3,056
Average$1,594$2,099$2,372
Rough$1,113$1,487$1,688
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,228$3,230$3,771
Clean$1,996$2,903$3,392
Average$1,533$2,248$2,633
Rough$1,070$1,593$1,874
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,630$3,795$4,425
Clean$2,356$3,410$3,980
Average$1,810$2,641$3,089
Rough$1,263$1,871$2,199
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,279$3,299$3,850
Clean$2,042$2,965$3,463
Average$1,568$2,296$2,688
Rough$1,095$1,627$1,913
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,046$2,826$3,248
Clean$1,834$2,539$2,921
Average$1,408$1,966$2,268
Rough$983$1,393$1,614
Estimated values
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$4,479$5,311
Clean$2,628$4,025$4,777
Average$2,019$3,116$3,708
Rough$1,409$2,208$2,639


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Toyota Matrix on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,996 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,903 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Matrix is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,996 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,903 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Toyota Matrix, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,996 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,903 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Toyota Matrix. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Toyota Matrix and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Toyota Matrix ranges from $1,070 to $3,771, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Toyota Matrix is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.