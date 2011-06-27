Estimated values
2003 Toyota Matrix AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,164
|$3,375
|$4,026
|Clean
|$1,918
|$2,999
|$3,581
|Average
|$1,425
|$2,248
|$2,692
|Rough
|$933
|$1,496
|$1,802
2003 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,469
|$2,887
|Clean
|$1,502
|$2,194
|$2,568
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,645
|$1,930
|Rough
|$731
|$1,095
|$1,292
2003 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,883
|$2,844
|$3,360
|Clean
|$1,669
|$2,527
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,241
|$1,894
|$2,246
|Rough
|$812
|$1,261
|$1,503
2003 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$2,781
|$3,289
|Clean
|$1,630
|$2,472
|$2,925
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,852
|$2,198
|Rough
|$793
|$1,233
|$1,472
2003 Toyota Matrix XR AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$3,536
|$4,300
|Clean
|$1,873
|$3,142
|$3,825
|Average
|$1,392
|$2,355
|$2,875
|Rough
|$911
|$1,568
|$1,924
2003 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,426
|$3,913
|$4,713
|Clean
|$2,150
|$3,477
|$4,192
|Average
|$1,598
|$2,606
|$3,150
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,735
|$2,109
2003 Toyota Matrix XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,927
|$2,702
|$3,120
|Clean
|$1,708
|$2,401
|$2,775
|Average
|$1,270
|$1,800
|$2,086
|Rough
|$831
|$1,198
|$1,396
2003 Toyota Matrix XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,042
|$2,852
|$3,287
|Clean
|$1,810
|$2,534
|$2,924
|Average
|$1,345
|$1,899
|$2,198
|Rough
|$881
|$1,264
|$1,471