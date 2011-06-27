  1. Home
2003 Toyota Matrix Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Toyota Matrix AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,164$3,375$4,026
Clean$1,918$2,999$3,581
Average$1,425$2,248$2,692
Rough$933$1,496$1,802
Sell my 2003 Toyota Matrix with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Matrix near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,695$2,469$2,887
Clean$1,502$2,194$2,568
Average$1,116$1,645$1,930
Rough$731$1,095$1,292
Sell my 2003 Toyota Matrix with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Matrix near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,883$2,844$3,360
Clean$1,669$2,527$2,989
Average$1,241$1,894$2,246
Rough$812$1,261$1,503
Sell my 2003 Toyota Matrix with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Matrix near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Matrix Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,839$2,781$3,289
Clean$1,630$2,472$2,925
Average$1,211$1,852$2,198
Rough$793$1,233$1,472
Sell my 2003 Toyota Matrix with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Matrix near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Matrix XR AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,113$3,536$4,300
Clean$1,873$3,142$3,825
Average$1,392$2,355$2,875
Rough$911$1,568$1,924
Sell my 2003 Toyota Matrix with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Matrix near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Matrix XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,426$3,913$4,713
Clean$2,150$3,477$4,192
Average$1,598$2,606$3,150
Rough$1,046$1,735$2,109
Sell my 2003 Toyota Matrix with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Matrix near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Matrix XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,927$2,702$3,120
Clean$1,708$2,401$2,775
Average$1,270$1,800$2,086
Rough$831$1,198$1,396
Sell my 2003 Toyota Matrix with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Matrix near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Matrix XRS Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,042$2,852$3,287
Clean$1,810$2,534$2,924
Average$1,345$1,899$2,198
Rough$881$1,264$1,471
Sell my 2003 Toyota Matrix with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Toyota Matrix on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,630 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,472 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Matrix is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,630 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,472 if you're selling it as a private party.
The value of a 2003 Toyota Matrix, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Matrix with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,630 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,472 if you're selling it as a private party.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Toyota Matrix. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Toyota Matrix and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2003 Toyota Matrix ranges from $793 to $3,289, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2003 Toyota Matrix is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.