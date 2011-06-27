  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Kizashi
  4. Used 2011 Suzuki Kizashi
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Suzuki Kizashi Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,133$4,154$4,910
Clean$2,915$3,871$4,567
Average$2,480$3,305$3,879
Rough$2,044$2,740$3,192
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,972$4,009$4,775
Clean$2,765$3,736$4,441
Average$2,352$3,190$3,773
Rough$1,939$2,644$3,104
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,066$4,092$4,854
Clean$2,853$3,814$4,515
Average$2,427$3,257$3,835
Rough$2,000$2,700$3,155
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,751$3,629$4,282
Clean$2,560$3,382$3,982
Average$2,178$2,888$3,383
Rough$1,795$2,394$2,784
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,013$4,015$4,759
Clean$2,804$3,742$4,426
Average$2,385$3,195$3,760
Rough$1,966$2,649$3,094
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,802$3,853$4,629
Clean$2,607$3,591$4,305
Average$2,218$3,066$3,657
Rough$1,828$2,542$3,009
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,141$4,096$4,807
Clean$2,922$3,817$4,470
Average$2,486$3,259$3,797
Rough$2,049$2,702$3,125
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,913$3,955$4,725
Clean$2,711$3,686$4,394
Average$2,306$3,147$3,733
Rough$1,901$2,609$3,071
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,168$4,519$5,512
Clean$2,947$4,211$5,126
Average$2,507$3,596$4,354
Rough$2,067$2,981$3,583
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,042$4,243$5,128
Clean$2,831$3,954$4,769
Average$2,408$3,376$4,051
Rough$1,985$2,799$3,333
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,868$3,913$4,686
Clean$2,669$3,647$4,358
Average$2,270$3,114$3,702
Rough$1,871$2,581$3,046
Sell my 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Suzuki Kizashi on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,831 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,954 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Kizashi is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,831 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,954 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Suzuki Kizashi, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Suzuki Kizashi with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,831 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,954 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Suzuki Kizashi. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Suzuki Kizashi and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Suzuki Kizashi ranges from $1,985 to $5,128, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Suzuki Kizashi is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.