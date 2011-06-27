Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,133
|$4,154
|$4,910
|Clean
|$2,915
|$3,871
|$4,567
|Average
|$2,480
|$3,305
|$3,879
|Rough
|$2,044
|$2,740
|$3,192
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,972
|$4,009
|$4,775
|Clean
|$2,765
|$3,736
|$4,441
|Average
|$2,352
|$3,190
|$3,773
|Rough
|$1,939
|$2,644
|$3,104
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,066
|$4,092
|$4,854
|Clean
|$2,853
|$3,814
|$4,515
|Average
|$2,427
|$3,257
|$3,835
|Rough
|$2,000
|$2,700
|$3,155
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,751
|$3,629
|$4,282
|Clean
|$2,560
|$3,382
|$3,982
|Average
|$2,178
|$2,888
|$3,383
|Rough
|$1,795
|$2,394
|$2,784
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,013
|$4,015
|$4,759
|Clean
|$2,804
|$3,742
|$4,426
|Average
|$2,385
|$3,195
|$3,760
|Rough
|$1,966
|$2,649
|$3,094
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,802
|$3,853
|$4,629
|Clean
|$2,607
|$3,591
|$4,305
|Average
|$2,218
|$3,066
|$3,657
|Rough
|$1,828
|$2,542
|$3,009
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,141
|$4,096
|$4,807
|Clean
|$2,922
|$3,817
|$4,470
|Average
|$2,486
|$3,259
|$3,797
|Rough
|$2,049
|$2,702
|$3,125
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,913
|$3,955
|$4,725
|Clean
|$2,711
|$3,686
|$4,394
|Average
|$2,306
|$3,147
|$3,733
|Rough
|$1,901
|$2,609
|$3,071
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,168
|$4,519
|$5,512
|Clean
|$2,947
|$4,211
|$5,126
|Average
|$2,507
|$3,596
|$4,354
|Rough
|$2,067
|$2,981
|$3,583
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,042
|$4,243
|$5,128
|Clean
|$2,831
|$3,954
|$4,769
|Average
|$2,408
|$3,376
|$4,051
|Rough
|$1,985
|$2,799
|$3,333
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,868
|$3,913
|$4,686
|Clean
|$2,669
|$3,647
|$4,358
|Average
|$2,270
|$3,114
|$3,702
|Rough
|$1,871
|$2,581
|$3,046