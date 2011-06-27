Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,305
|$2,250
|$2,750
|Clean
|$1,177
|$2,029
|$2,481
|Average
|$921
|$1,586
|$1,944
|Rough
|$666
|$1,143
|$1,407
Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Grand Vitara Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,270
|$2,212
|$2,710
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,994
|$2,446
|Average
|$897
|$1,559
|$1,916
|Rough
|$648
|$1,123
|$1,387