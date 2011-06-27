  1. Home
2009 Suzuki SX4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,849$2,984$3,668
Clean$1,694$2,741$3,367
Average$1,384$2,253$2,764
Rough$1,074$1,765$2,161
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Technology Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,336$3,637$4,423
Clean$2,140$3,340$4,059
Average$1,748$2,745$3,333
Rough$1,356$2,151$2,606
2009 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,993$3,131$3,818
Clean$1,826$2,875$3,504
Average$1,492$2,364$2,877
Rough$1,157$1,852$2,249
2009 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,957$3,096$3,782
Clean$1,793$2,843$3,472
Average$1,465$2,337$2,850
Rough$1,137$1,832$2,229
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,350$3,652$4,438
Clean$2,153$3,353$4,073
Average$1,759$2,757$3,344
Rough$1,364$2,160$2,615
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,356$3,658$4,444
Clean$2,158$3,359$4,079
Average$1,763$2,761$3,349
Rough$1,368$2,164$2,618
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Technology Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,399$3,700$4,487
Clean$2,198$3,398$4,118
Average$1,795$2,794$3,381
Rough$1,393$2,189$2,643
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,474$3,758$4,534
Clean$2,266$3,451$4,162
Average$1,851$2,837$3,417
Rough$1,437$2,223$2,672
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,640$3,788$4,487
Clean$2,418$3,479$4,118
Average$1,975$2,860$3,381
Rough$1,533$2,241$2,643
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,367$3,680$4,473
Clean$2,169$3,380$4,105
Average$1,772$2,779$3,370
Rough$1,375$2,177$2,635
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,327$3,628$4,414
Clean$2,132$3,331$4,051
Average$1,741$2,739$3,326
Rough$1,351$2,146$2,601
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,447$3,748$4,534
Clean$2,242$3,442$4,162
Average$1,831$2,829$3,417
Rough$1,421$2,217$2,672
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,197$3,210$3,824
Clean$2,012$2,948$3,510
Average$1,644$2,424$2,882
Rough$1,276$1,899$2,253
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,390$3,692$4,478
Clean$2,190$3,390$4,110
Average$1,789$2,787$3,374
Rough$1,388$2,184$2,638
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,336$3,637$4,423
Clean$2,140$3,340$4,059
Average$1,748$2,745$3,333
Rough$1,356$2,151$2,606
2009 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,933$3,071$3,757
Clean$1,771$2,820$3,449
Average$1,447$2,318$2,831
Rough$1,123$1,817$2,214
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,439$3,751$4,542
Clean$2,235$3,444$4,169
Average$1,826$2,831$3,422
Rough$1,417$2,219$2,676
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,791$2,451$2,854
Clean$1,641$2,251$2,619
Average$1,341$1,851$2,150
Rough$1,040$1,450$1,681
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,004$3,142$3,830
Clean$1,836$2,885$3,515
Average$1,500$2,372$2,886
Rough$1,164$1,859$2,256
2009 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,305$3,607$4,393
Clean$2,112$3,312$4,032
Average$1,725$2,723$3,310
Rough$1,339$2,134$2,588
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,439$3,659$4,396
Clean$2,235$3,360$4,035
Average$1,826$2,763$3,313
Rough$1,417$2,165$2,590
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Suzuki SX4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,694 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,741 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki SX4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,694 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,741 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Suzuki SX4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,694 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,741 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Suzuki SX4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Suzuki SX4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Suzuki SX4 ranges from $1,074 to $3,668, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Suzuki SX4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.