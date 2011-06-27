Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$2,984
|$3,668
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,741
|$3,367
|Average
|$1,384
|$2,253
|$2,764
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,765
|$2,161
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Technology Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,336
|$3,637
|$4,423
|Clean
|$2,140
|$3,340
|$4,059
|Average
|$1,748
|$2,745
|$3,333
|Rough
|$1,356
|$2,151
|$2,606
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,993
|$3,131
|$3,818
|Clean
|$1,826
|$2,875
|$3,504
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,364
|$2,877
|Rough
|$1,157
|$1,852
|$2,249
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,957
|$3,096
|$3,782
|Clean
|$1,793
|$2,843
|$3,472
|Average
|$1,465
|$2,337
|$2,850
|Rough
|$1,137
|$1,832
|$2,229
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,350
|$3,652
|$4,438
|Clean
|$2,153
|$3,353
|$4,073
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,757
|$3,344
|Rough
|$1,364
|$2,160
|$2,615
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,356
|$3,658
|$4,444
|Clean
|$2,158
|$3,359
|$4,079
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,761
|$3,349
|Rough
|$1,368
|$2,164
|$2,618
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Technology Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,399
|$3,700
|$4,487
|Clean
|$2,198
|$3,398
|$4,118
|Average
|$1,795
|$2,794
|$3,381
|Rough
|$1,393
|$2,189
|$2,643
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,474
|$3,758
|$4,534
|Clean
|$2,266
|$3,451
|$4,162
|Average
|$1,851
|$2,837
|$3,417
|Rough
|$1,437
|$2,223
|$2,672
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,640
|$3,788
|$4,487
|Clean
|$2,418
|$3,479
|$4,118
|Average
|$1,975
|$2,860
|$3,381
|Rough
|$1,533
|$2,241
|$2,643
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,367
|$3,680
|$4,473
|Clean
|$2,169
|$3,380
|$4,105
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,779
|$3,370
|Rough
|$1,375
|$2,177
|$2,635
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,327
|$3,628
|$4,414
|Clean
|$2,132
|$3,331
|$4,051
|Average
|$1,741
|$2,739
|$3,326
|Rough
|$1,351
|$2,146
|$2,601
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,447
|$3,748
|$4,534
|Clean
|$2,242
|$3,442
|$4,162
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,829
|$3,417
|Rough
|$1,421
|$2,217
|$2,672
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,197
|$3,210
|$3,824
|Clean
|$2,012
|$2,948
|$3,510
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,424
|$2,882
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,899
|$2,253
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,390
|$3,692
|$4,478
|Clean
|$2,190
|$3,390
|$4,110
|Average
|$1,789
|$2,787
|$3,374
|Rough
|$1,388
|$2,184
|$2,638
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,336
|$3,637
|$4,423
|Clean
|$2,140
|$3,340
|$4,059
|Average
|$1,748
|$2,745
|$3,333
|Rough
|$1,356
|$2,151
|$2,606
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$3,071
|$3,757
|Clean
|$1,771
|$2,820
|$3,449
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,318
|$2,831
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,817
|$2,214
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,439
|$3,751
|$4,542
|Clean
|$2,235
|$3,444
|$4,169
|Average
|$1,826
|$2,831
|$3,422
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,219
|$2,676
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Touring Pkg, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,791
|$2,451
|$2,854
|Clean
|$1,641
|$2,251
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,341
|$1,851
|$2,150
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,450
|$1,681
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,004
|$3,142
|$3,830
|Clean
|$1,836
|$2,885
|$3,515
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,372
|$2,886
|Rough
|$1,164
|$1,859
|$2,256
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,305
|$3,607
|$4,393
|Clean
|$2,112
|$3,312
|$4,032
|Average
|$1,725
|$2,723
|$3,310
|Rough
|$1,339
|$2,134
|$2,588
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg, Nav (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,439
|$3,659
|$4,396
|Clean
|$2,235
|$3,360
|$4,035
|Average
|$1,826
|$2,763
|$3,313
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,165
|$2,590