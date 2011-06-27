Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,012
|$1,742
|$2,118
|Clean
|$912
|$1,570
|$1,913
|Average
|$713
|$1,227
|$1,504
|Rough
|$514
|$883
|$1,095
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,771
|$2,147
|Clean
|$939
|$1,596
|$1,940
|Average
|$734
|$1,247
|$1,525
|Rough
|$529
|$898
|$1,110
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,848
|$2,224
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,666
|$2,009
|Average
|$785
|$1,301
|$1,579
|Rough
|$566
|$937
|$1,150
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,814
|$2,199
|Clean
|$959
|$1,635
|$1,986
|Average
|$749
|$1,277
|$1,561
|Rough
|$540
|$920
|$1,137
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$1,800
|$2,177
|Clean
|$963
|$1,623
|$1,967
|Average
|$753
|$1,268
|$1,546
|Rough
|$543
|$913
|$1,125
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,827
|$2,204
|Clean
|$985
|$1,647
|$1,991
|Average
|$770
|$1,287
|$1,565
|Rough
|$555
|$926
|$1,139
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,073
|$1,805
|$2,182
|Clean
|$967
|$1,627
|$1,971
|Average
|$756
|$1,271
|$1,549
|Rough
|$545
|$915
|$1,128
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,827
|$2,204
|Clean
|$985
|$1,647
|$1,991
|Average
|$770
|$1,287
|$1,565
|Rough
|$555
|$926
|$1,139
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,047
|$1,778
|$2,154
|Clean
|$944
|$1,603
|$1,946
|Average
|$738
|$1,252
|$1,530
|Rough
|$532
|$902
|$1,114