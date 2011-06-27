  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki XL-7
  4. Used 2001 Suzuki XL-7
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Suzuki XL-7 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,012$1,742$2,118
Clean$912$1,570$1,913
Average$713$1,227$1,504
Rough$514$883$1,095
Sell my 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,041$1,771$2,147
Clean$939$1,596$1,940
Average$734$1,247$1,525
Rough$529$898$1,110
Sell my 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,113$1,848$2,224
Clean$1,004$1,666$2,009
Average$785$1,301$1,579
Rough$566$937$1,150
Sell my 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,063$1,814$2,199
Clean$959$1,635$1,986
Average$749$1,277$1,561
Rough$540$920$1,137
Sell my 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,068$1,800$2,177
Clean$963$1,623$1,967
Average$753$1,268$1,546
Rough$543$913$1,125
Sell my 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,093$1,827$2,204
Clean$985$1,647$1,991
Average$770$1,287$1,565
Rough$555$926$1,139
Sell my 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,073$1,805$2,182
Clean$967$1,627$1,971
Average$756$1,271$1,549
Rough$545$915$1,128
Sell my 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,093$1,827$2,204
Clean$985$1,647$1,991
Average$770$1,287$1,565
Rough$555$926$1,139
Sell my 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,047$1,778$2,154
Clean$944$1,603$1,946
Average$738$1,252$1,530
Rough$532$902$1,114
Sell my 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Suzuki XL-7 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $912 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,570 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki XL-7 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $912 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,570 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Suzuki XL-7, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $912 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,570 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Suzuki XL-7. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Suzuki XL-7 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Suzuki XL-7 ranges from $514 to $2,118, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Suzuki XL-7 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.