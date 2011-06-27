Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,274
|$2,285
|$2,826
|Clean
|$1,128
|$2,028
|$2,510
|Average
|$836
|$1,514
|$1,880
|Rough
|$543
|$1,001
|$1,249
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,221
|$2,225
|$2,762
|Clean
|$1,081
|$1,975
|$2,454
|Average
|$801
|$1,475
|$1,838
|Rough
|$520
|$974
|$1,221
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,203
|$2,204
|$2,740
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,957
|$2,435
|Average
|$789
|$1,461
|$1,823
|Rough
|$513
|$965
|$1,212
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$2,264
|$2,805
|Clean
|$1,112
|$2,010
|$2,492
|Average
|$824
|$1,501
|$1,866
|Rough
|$536
|$992
|$1,240
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$2,245
|$2,784
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,993
|$2,473
|Average
|$813
|$1,488
|$1,852
|Rough
|$529
|$983
|$1,231
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,184
|$2,183
|$2,717
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,937
|$2,414
|Average
|$776
|$1,447
|$1,808
|Rough
|$505
|$956
|$1,201
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$2,314
|$2,858
|Clean
|$1,153
|$2,054
|$2,539
|Average
|$854
|$1,534
|$1,901
|Rough
|$555
|$1,014
|$1,264
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon w/Two Tone Paint (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon w/Two Tone Paint (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,309
|$2,323
|$2,866
|Clean
|$1,159
|$2,062
|$2,546
|Average
|$858
|$1,539
|$1,907
|Rough
|$558
|$1,017
|$1,267
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,221
|$2,225
|$2,762
|Clean
|$1,081
|$1,975
|$2,454
|Average
|$801
|$1,475
|$1,838
|Rough
|$520
|$974
|$1,221
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$2,245
|$2,784
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,993
|$2,473
|Average
|$813
|$1,488
|$1,852
|Rough
|$529
|$983
|$1,231