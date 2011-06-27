  1. Home
2002 Suzuki Esteem Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,274$2,285$2,826
Clean$1,128$2,028$2,510
Average$836$1,514$1,880
Rough$543$1,001$1,249
Sell my 2002 Suzuki Esteem with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Esteem near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,221$2,225$2,762
Clean$1,081$1,975$2,454
Average$801$1,475$1,838
Rough$520$974$1,221

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,203$2,204$2,740
Clean$1,065$1,957$2,435
Average$789$1,461$1,823
Rough$513$965$1,212

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,257$2,264$2,805
Clean$1,112$2,010$2,492
Average$824$1,501$1,866
Rough$536$992$1,240

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,240$2,245$2,784
Clean$1,098$1,993$2,473
Average$813$1,488$1,852
Rough$529$983$1,231

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,184$2,183$2,717
Clean$1,048$1,937$2,414
Average$776$1,447$1,808
Rough$505$956$1,201

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,302$2,314$2,858
Clean$1,153$2,054$2,539
Average$854$1,534$1,901
Rough$555$1,014$1,264

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus 4dr Wagon w/Two Tone Paint (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,309$2,323$2,866
Clean$1,159$2,062$2,546
Average$858$1,539$1,907
Rough$558$1,017$1,267

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,221$2,225$2,762
Clean$1,081$1,975$2,454
Average$801$1,475$1,838
Rough$520$974$1,221

Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,240$2,245$2,784
Clean$1,098$1,993$2,473
Average$813$1,488$1,852
Rough$529$983$1,231


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Suzuki Esteem on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Suzuki Esteem with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,062 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Esteem is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Suzuki Esteem with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,062 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Suzuki Esteem, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Suzuki Esteem with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,159 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,062 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Suzuki Esteem. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Suzuki Esteem and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Suzuki Esteem ranges from $558 to $2,866, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Suzuki Esteem is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.