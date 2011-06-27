Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 SportBack Technology 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,956
|$4,290
|$5,270
|Clean
|$2,752
|$3,996
|$4,897
|Average
|$2,343
|$3,409
|$4,152
|Rough
|$1,934
|$2,822
|$3,406
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,372
|$3,597
|$4,493
|Clean
|$2,208
|$3,351
|$4,176
|Average
|$1,880
|$2,859
|$3,540
|Rough
|$1,552
|$2,366
|$2,905
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 SportBack Technology 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,872
|$4,210
|$5,190
|Clean
|$2,674
|$3,921
|$4,823
|Average
|$2,276
|$3,345
|$4,089
|Rough
|$1,879
|$2,769
|$3,355
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Sport S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,108
|$4,280
|$5,147
|Clean
|$2,893
|$3,987
|$4,783
|Average
|$2,463
|$3,402
|$4,055
|Rough
|$2,033
|$2,816
|$3,327
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,255
|$4,902
|$6,107
|Clean
|$3,029
|$4,566
|$5,675
|Average
|$2,579
|$3,895
|$4,811
|Rough
|$2,129
|$3,225
|$3,948
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,061
|$4,372
|$5,337
|Clean
|$2,849
|$4,073
|$4,960
|Average
|$2,426
|$3,474
|$4,205
|Rough
|$2,002
|$2,876
|$3,450
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,922
|$4,257
|$5,237
|Clean
|$2,720
|$3,966
|$4,867
|Average
|$2,315
|$3,383
|$4,126
|Rough
|$1,911
|$2,801
|$3,385
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,952
|$4,288
|$5,267
|Clean
|$2,748
|$3,994
|$4,895
|Average
|$2,340
|$3,407
|$4,150
|Rough
|$1,931
|$2,821
|$3,405
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,907
|$4,254
|$5,241
|Clean
|$2,706
|$3,962
|$4,870
|Average
|$2,303
|$3,380
|$4,129
|Rough
|$1,901
|$2,798
|$3,388
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,004
|$4,337
|$5,316
|Clean
|$2,796
|$4,040
|$4,940
|Average
|$2,381
|$3,447
|$4,188
|Rough
|$1,965
|$2,853
|$3,436
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,836
|$4,174
|$5,156
|Clean
|$2,640
|$3,888
|$4,791
|Average
|$2,247
|$3,317
|$4,062
|Rough
|$1,855
|$2,746
|$3,333
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,493
|$3,716
|$4,613
|Clean
|$2,321
|$3,462
|$4,287
|Average
|$1,976
|$2,954
|$3,634
|Rough
|$1,631
|$2,445
|$2,982
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 LE Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,115
|$4,162
|$4,939
|Clean
|$2,900
|$3,877
|$4,590
|Average
|$2,469
|$3,308
|$3,891
|Rough
|$2,038
|$2,738
|$3,192
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,865
|$4,202
|$5,184
|Clean
|$2,667
|$3,914
|$4,817
|Average
|$2,270
|$3,339
|$4,084
|Rough
|$1,874
|$2,764
|$3,351