2011 Suzuki SX4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 SportBack Technology 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,956$4,290$5,270
Clean$2,752$3,996$4,897
Average$2,343$3,409$4,152
Rough$1,934$2,822$3,406
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,372$3,597$4,493
Clean$2,208$3,351$4,176
Average$1,880$2,859$3,540
Rough$1,552$2,366$2,905
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 SportBack Technology 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,872$4,210$5,190
Clean$2,674$3,921$4,823
Average$2,276$3,345$4,089
Rough$1,879$2,769$3,355
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Sport S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,108$4,280$5,147
Clean$2,893$3,987$4,783
Average$2,463$3,402$4,055
Rough$2,033$2,816$3,327
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,255$4,902$6,107
Clean$3,029$4,566$5,675
Average$2,579$3,895$4,811
Rough$2,129$3,225$3,948
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,061$4,372$5,337
Clean$2,849$4,073$4,960
Average$2,426$3,474$4,205
Rough$2,002$2,876$3,450
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,922$4,257$5,237
Clean$2,720$3,966$4,867
Average$2,315$3,383$4,126
Rough$1,911$2,801$3,385
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,952$4,288$5,267
Clean$2,748$3,994$4,895
Average$2,340$3,407$4,150
Rough$1,931$2,821$3,405
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,907$4,254$5,241
Clean$2,706$3,962$4,870
Average$2,303$3,380$4,129
Rough$1,901$2,798$3,388
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,004$4,337$5,316
Clean$2,796$4,040$4,940
Average$2,381$3,447$4,188
Rough$1,965$2,853$3,436
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 SportBack 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,836$4,174$5,156
Clean$2,640$3,888$4,791
Average$2,247$3,317$4,062
Rough$1,855$2,746$3,333
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,493$3,716$4,613
Clean$2,321$3,462$4,287
Average$1,976$2,954$3,634
Rough$1,631$2,445$2,982
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 LE Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,115$4,162$4,939
Clean$2,900$3,877$4,590
Average$2,469$3,308$3,891
Rough$2,038$2,738$3,192
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,865$4,202$5,184
Clean$2,667$3,914$4,817
Average$2,270$3,339$4,084
Rough$1,874$2,764$3,351
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Suzuki SX4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,351 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki SX4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,351 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Suzuki SX4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,351 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Suzuki SX4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Suzuki SX4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Suzuki SX4 ranges from $1,552 to $4,493, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Suzuki SX4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.