Estimated values
2017 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,407
|$22,752
|$24,325
|Clean
|$20,843
|$22,166
|$23,659
|Average
|$19,717
|$20,994
|$22,326
|Rough
|$18,590
|$19,823
|$20,993
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,286
|$24,511
|$25,971
|Clean
|$22,673
|$23,880
|$25,259
|Average
|$21,447
|$22,617
|$23,836
|Rough
|$20,222
|$21,355
|$22,413
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,446
|$22,381
|$23,522
|Clean
|$20,882
|$21,804
|$22,878
|Average
|$19,753
|$20,652
|$21,589
|Rough
|$18,624
|$19,499
|$20,300