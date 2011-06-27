Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,449
|$5,175
|$5,856
|Clean
|$4,188
|$4,876
|$5,498
|Average
|$3,665
|$4,279
|$4,783
|Rough
|$3,143
|$3,682
|$4,067
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Kizashi 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,445
|$5,396
|$6,266
|Clean
|$4,184
|$5,085
|$5,883
|Average
|$3,662
|$4,462
|$5,117
|Rough
|$3,140
|$3,840
|$4,352
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,022
|$5,843
|$6,613
|Clean
|$4,727
|$5,506
|$6,209
|Average
|$4,138
|$4,832
|$5,401
|Rough
|$3,548
|$4,158
|$4,593
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS Leather 4dr Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,958
|$5,828
|$6,638
|Clean
|$4,667
|$5,492
|$6,232
|Average
|$4,084
|$4,820
|$5,421
|Rough
|$3,502
|$4,147
|$4,610
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,213
|$6,040
|$6,818
|Clean
|$4,907
|$5,692
|$6,401
|Average
|$4,295
|$4,995
|$5,568
|Rough
|$3,683
|$4,298
|$4,735
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,623
|$5,547
|$6,398
|Clean
|$4,351
|$5,227
|$6,007
|Average
|$3,809
|$4,587
|$5,225
|Rough
|$3,266
|$3,947
|$4,443