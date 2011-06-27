Estimated values
1998 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,945
|$2,996
|$3,532
|Clean
|$1,714
|$2,647
|$3,130
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,948
|$2,325
|Rough
|$790
|$1,250
|$1,520
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,691
|$2,612
|$3,081
|Clean
|$1,490
|$2,308
|$2,730
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,699
|$2,028
|Rough
|$686
|$1,090
|$1,325