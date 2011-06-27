Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$2,367
|$2,917
|Clean
|$1,188
|$2,104
|$2,595
|Average
|$883
|$1,577
|$1,950
|Rough
|$578
|$1,050
|$1,305
Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Aerio S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,281
|$2,307
|$2,856
|Clean
|$1,136
|$2,050
|$2,540
|Average
|$844
|$1,536
|$1,909
|Rough
|$553
|$1,023
|$1,278
Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Aerio GS AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$2,436
|$2,989
|Clean
|$1,243
|$2,165
|$2,659
|Average
|$924
|$1,622
|$1,998
|Rough
|$605
|$1,080
|$1,338
Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Aerio GS Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$2,354
|$2,904
|Clean
|$1,177
|$2,092
|$2,583
|Average
|$875
|$1,568
|$1,941
|Rough
|$573
|$1,044
|$1,300
Estimated values
2003 Suzuki Aerio SX AWD 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$2,446
|$3,001
|Clean
|$1,253
|$2,174
|$2,670
|Average
|$931
|$1,629
|$2,006
|Rough
|$610
|$1,085
|$1,343