Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Verona S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,560
|$2,691
|$3,299
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,385
|$2,925
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,772
|$2,177
|Rough
|$662
|$1,160
|$1,429
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Verona EX 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,809
|$3,422
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,489
|$3,034
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,850
|$2,258
|Rough
|$709
|$1,211
|$1,483
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Verona LX 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,744
|$3,355
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,432
|$2,975
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,808
|$2,214
|Rough
|$683
|$1,183
|$1,454