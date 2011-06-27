  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Suzuki XL-7 Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,247$2,148$2,619
Clean$1,129$1,944$2,374
Average$894$1,538$1,884
Rough$660$1,131$1,395
2003 Suzuki XL-7 Touring Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,330$2,060$2,442
Clean$1,205$1,865$2,213
Average$955$1,475$1,757
Rough$704$1,085$1,301
2003 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,397$2,105$2,474
Clean$1,265$1,906$2,243
Average$1,002$1,507$1,780
Rough$739$1,109$1,318
2003 Suzuki XL-7 Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,369$2,172$2,590
Clean$1,240$1,966$2,348
Average$982$1,555$1,864
Rough$725$1,144$1,380
FAQ

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Suzuki XL-7. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Suzuki XL-7 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2003 Suzuki XL-7 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.