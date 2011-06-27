Estimated values
2003 Suzuki XL-7 Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,247
|$2,148
|$2,619
|Clean
|$1,129
|$1,944
|$2,374
|Average
|$894
|$1,538
|$1,884
|Rough
|$660
|$1,131
|$1,395
2003 Suzuki XL-7 Touring Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$1,330
|$2,060
|$2,442
|Clean
|$1,205
|$1,865
|$2,213
|Average
|$955
|$1,475
|$1,757
|Rough
|$704
|$1,085
|$1,301
2003 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$1,397
|$2,105
|$2,474
|Clean
|$1,265
|$1,906
|$2,243
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,507
|$1,780
|Rough
|$739
|$1,109
|$1,318
2003 Suzuki XL-7 Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$2,172
|$2,590
|Clean
|$1,240
|$1,966
|$2,348
|Average
|$982
|$1,555
|$1,864
|Rough
|$725
|$1,144
|$1,380