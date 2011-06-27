Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$1,946
|$2,454
|Clean
|$880
|$1,723
|$2,176
|Average
|$648
|$1,278
|$1,618
|Rough
|$416
|$833
|$1,061
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$2,006
|$2,519
|Clean
|$924
|$1,777
|$2,233
|Average
|$680
|$1,318
|$1,661
|Rough
|$436
|$859
|$1,089
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,030
|$1,987
|$2,499
|Clean
|$910
|$1,760
|$2,215
|Average
|$670
|$1,305
|$1,648
|Rough
|$430
|$851
|$1,080
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$2,023
|$2,539
|Clean
|$938
|$1,792
|$2,251
|Average
|$691
|$1,329
|$1,674
|Rough
|$443
|$866
|$1,098