Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,601
|$3,978
|$4,894
|Clean
|$2,401
|$3,679
|$4,520
|Average
|$2,002
|$3,081
|$3,772
|Rough
|$1,602
|$2,483
|$3,024
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,069
|$3,316
|$4,143
|Clean
|$1,910
|$3,067
|$3,826
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,568
|$3,193
|Rough
|$1,275
|$2,069
|$2,560
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 SportBack GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,624
|$4,089
|$5,062
|Clean
|$2,423
|$3,782
|$4,676
|Average
|$2,020
|$3,167
|$3,902
|Rough
|$1,617
|$2,552
|$3,128
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,467
|$3,929
|$4,899
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,634
|$4,525
|Average
|$1,898
|$3,043
|$3,776
|Rough
|$1,520
|$2,452
|$3,027
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,293
|$3,413
|$4,160
|Clean
|$2,116
|$3,157
|$3,842
|Average
|$1,764
|$2,643
|$3,207
|Rough
|$1,412
|$2,130
|$2,571
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,795
|$4,104
|$4,977
|Clean
|$2,580
|$3,795
|$4,596
|Average
|$2,151
|$3,178
|$3,836
|Rough
|$1,722
|$2,561
|$3,076
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,629
|$4,078
|$5,039
|Clean
|$2,427
|$3,771
|$4,654
|Average
|$2,024
|$3,158
|$3,884
|Rough
|$1,620
|$2,545
|$3,114
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,555
|$4,021
|$4,992
|Clean
|$2,359
|$3,719
|$4,611
|Average
|$1,967
|$3,114
|$3,848
|Rough
|$1,574
|$2,509
|$3,085
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,610
|$4,075
|$5,048
|Clean
|$2,409
|$3,769
|$4,662
|Average
|$2,009
|$3,156
|$3,891
|Rough
|$1,608
|$2,543
|$3,120
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,524
|$3,999
|$4,977
|Clean
|$2,330
|$3,698
|$4,596
|Average
|$1,942
|$3,097
|$3,836
|Rough
|$1,555
|$2,495
|$3,076
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,487
|$3,952
|$4,922
|Clean
|$2,296
|$3,655
|$4,546
|Average
|$1,914
|$3,061
|$3,794
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,467
|$3,042
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,922
|$3,163
|$3,984
|Clean
|$1,775
|$2,925
|$3,680
|Average
|$1,479
|$2,450
|$3,071
|Rough
|$1,184
|$1,974
|$2,462
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,513
|$3,978
|$4,948
|Clean
|$2,320
|$3,679
|$4,570
|Average
|$1,934
|$3,081
|$3,814
|Rough
|$1,548
|$2,483
|$3,058
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,494
|$3,959
|$4,929
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,661
|$4,552
|Average
|$1,919
|$3,066
|$3,799
|Rough
|$1,536
|$2,471
|$3,046
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 SportBack GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,555
|$4,021
|$4,992
|Clean
|$2,359
|$3,719
|$4,611
|Average
|$1,967
|$3,114
|$3,848
|Rough
|$1,574
|$2,509
|$3,085
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,018
|$3,263
|$4,088
|Clean
|$1,863
|$3,018
|$3,776
|Average
|$1,553
|$2,527
|$3,151
|Rough
|$1,243
|$2,036
|$2,526