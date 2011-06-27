  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Touring Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,601$3,978$4,894
Clean$2,401$3,679$4,520
Average$2,002$3,081$3,772
Rough$1,602$2,483$3,024
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,069$3,316$4,143
Clean$1,910$3,067$3,826
Average$1,592$2,568$3,193
Rough$1,275$2,069$2,560
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 SportBack GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,624$4,089$5,062
Clean$2,423$3,782$4,676
Average$2,020$3,167$3,902
Rough$1,617$2,552$3,128
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan w/Popular Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,467$3,929$4,899
Clean$2,277$3,634$4,525
Average$1,898$3,043$3,776
Rough$1,520$2,452$3,027
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,293$3,413$4,160
Clean$2,116$3,157$3,842
Average$1,764$2,643$3,207
Rough$1,412$2,130$2,571
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,795$4,104$4,977
Clean$2,580$3,795$4,596
Average$2,151$3,178$3,836
Rough$1,722$2,561$3,076
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Technology Pkg (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,629$4,078$5,039
Clean$2,427$3,771$4,654
Average$2,024$3,158$3,884
Rough$1,620$2,545$3,114
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,555$4,021$4,992
Clean$2,359$3,719$4,611
Average$1,967$3,114$3,848
Rough$1,574$2,509$3,085
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,610$4,075$5,048
Clean$2,409$3,769$4,662
Average$2,009$3,156$3,891
Rough$1,608$2,543$3,120
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,524$3,999$4,977
Clean$2,330$3,698$4,596
Average$1,942$3,097$3,836
Rough$1,555$2,495$3,076
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,487$3,952$4,922
Clean$2,296$3,655$4,546
Average$1,914$3,061$3,794
Rough$1,532$2,467$3,042
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,922$3,163$3,984
Clean$1,775$2,925$3,680
Average$1,479$2,450$3,071
Rough$1,184$1,974$2,462
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,513$3,978$4,948
Clean$2,320$3,679$4,570
Average$1,934$3,081$3,814
Rough$1,548$2,483$3,058
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,494$3,959$4,929
Clean$2,302$3,661$4,552
Average$1,919$3,066$3,799
Rough$1,536$2,471$3,046
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 SportBack GTS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,555$4,021$4,992
Clean$2,359$3,719$4,611
Average$1,967$3,114$3,848
Rough$1,574$2,509$3,085
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki SX4 LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,018$3,263$4,088
Clean$1,863$3,018$3,776
Average$1,553$2,527$3,151
Rough$1,243$2,036$2,526
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Suzuki SX4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,775 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,925 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki SX4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,775 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,925 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Suzuki SX4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Suzuki SX4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,775 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,925 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Suzuki SX4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Suzuki SX4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Suzuki SX4 ranges from $1,184 to $3,984, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Suzuki SX4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.