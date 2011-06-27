  1. Home
2003 Subaru Legacy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,451$2,239$2,671
Clean$1,284$1,985$2,367
Average$948$1,475$1,759
Rough$612$966$1,151
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,343$2,064$2,461
Clean$1,187$1,829$2,181
Average$877$1,359$1,620
Rough$566$890$1,060
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,125$2,528
Clean$1,229$1,883$2,240
Average$908$1,400$1,665
Rough$586$916$1,089
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,541$2,172$2,520
Clean$1,363$1,925$2,234
Average$1,006$1,431$1,660
Rough$650$936$1,086
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,971$2,988$3,547
Clean$1,743$2,648$3,144
Average$1,287$1,968$2,336
Rough$831$1,289$1,529
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$1,818$2,083
Clean$1,187$1,612$1,846
Average$877$1,198$1,372
Rough$566$784$898
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,427$2,152$2,552
Clean$1,262$1,907$2,261
Average$932$1,418$1,680
Rough$602$928$1,099
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,302$1,973$2,341
Clean$1,151$1,748$2,075
Average$850$1,300$1,542
Rough$549$851$1,009
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,571$2,152$2,474
Clean$1,389$1,907$2,192
Average$1,026$1,418$1,629
Rough$663$928$1,066
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,670$2,553$3,038
Clean$1,477$2,263$2,692
Average$1,091$1,682$2,001
Rough$704$1,101$1,309
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,612$2,474$2,947
Clean$1,425$2,192$2,611
Average$1,053$1,630$1,941
Rough$680$1,067$1,270
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,184$1,723$2,020
Clean$1,047$1,527$1,790
Average$773$1,135$1,330
Rough$499$743$870
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,907 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,907 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,907 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Subaru Legacy ranges from $663 to $2,474, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.