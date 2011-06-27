Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$2,239
|$2,671
|Clean
|$1,284
|$1,985
|$2,367
|Average
|$948
|$1,475
|$1,759
|Rough
|$612
|$966
|$1,151
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$2,064
|$2,461
|Clean
|$1,187
|$1,829
|$2,181
|Average
|$877
|$1,359
|$1,620
|Rough
|$566
|$890
|$1,060
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,125
|$2,528
|Clean
|$1,229
|$1,883
|$2,240
|Average
|$908
|$1,400
|$1,665
|Rough
|$586
|$916
|$1,089
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,172
|$2,520
|Clean
|$1,363
|$1,925
|$2,234
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,431
|$1,660
|Rough
|$650
|$936
|$1,086
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,971
|$2,988
|$3,547
|Clean
|$1,743
|$2,648
|$3,144
|Average
|$1,287
|$1,968
|$2,336
|Rough
|$831
|$1,289
|$1,529
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$1,818
|$2,083
|Clean
|$1,187
|$1,612
|$1,846
|Average
|$877
|$1,198
|$1,372
|Rough
|$566
|$784
|$898
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,427
|$2,152
|$2,552
|Clean
|$1,262
|$1,907
|$2,261
|Average
|$932
|$1,418
|$1,680
|Rough
|$602
|$928
|$1,099
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$1,973
|$2,341
|Clean
|$1,151
|$1,748
|$2,075
|Average
|$850
|$1,300
|$1,542
|Rough
|$549
|$851
|$1,009
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,571
|$2,152
|$2,474
|Clean
|$1,389
|$1,907
|$2,192
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,418
|$1,629
|Rough
|$663
|$928
|$1,066
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,670
|$2,553
|$3,038
|Clean
|$1,477
|$2,263
|$2,692
|Average
|$1,091
|$1,682
|$2,001
|Rough
|$704
|$1,101
|$1,309
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,612
|$2,474
|$2,947
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,192
|$2,611
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,630
|$1,941
|Rough
|$680
|$1,067
|$1,270
Estimated values
2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,184
|$1,723
|$2,020
|Clean
|$1,047
|$1,527
|$1,790
|Average
|$773
|$1,135
|$1,330
|Rough
|$499
|$743
|$870