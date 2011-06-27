Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$713
|$1,387
|$1,755
|Clean
|$627
|$1,223
|$1,548
|Average
|$455
|$895
|$1,133
|Rough
|$284
|$567
|$718
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy Brighton 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,353
|$1,755
|Clean
|$543
|$1,193
|$1,548
|Average
|$394
|$873
|$1,133
|Rough
|$245
|$553
|$718
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy Outback 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,413
|$1,755
|Clean
|$694
|$1,246
|$1,548
|Average
|$504
|$912
|$1,133
|Rough
|$314
|$578
|$718
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$785
|$1,523
|$1,926
|Clean
|$691
|$1,343
|$1,699
|Average
|$502
|$983
|$1,243
|Rough
|$313
|$623
|$788
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$646
|$1,400
|$1,809
|Clean
|$569
|$1,235
|$1,596
|Average
|$413
|$904
|$1,168
|Rough
|$257
|$573
|$740
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$895
|$1,608
|$1,998
|Clean
|$787
|$1,418
|$1,762
|Average
|$572
|$1,038
|$1,290
|Rough
|$356
|$657
|$817
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,655
|$2,057
|Clean
|$808
|$1,459
|$1,814
|Average
|$587
|$1,068
|$1,327
|Rough
|$366
|$677
|$841
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$793
|$1,678
|$2,159
|Clean
|$697
|$1,480
|$1,904
|Average
|$506
|$1,083
|$1,393
|Rough
|$316
|$686
|$883
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$831
|$1,623
|$2,054
|Clean
|$731
|$1,431
|$1,811
|Average
|$531
|$1,047
|$1,325
|Rough
|$331
|$664
|$840
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$738
|$1,396
|$1,755
|Clean
|$649
|$1,231
|$1,548
|Average
|$472
|$901
|$1,133
|Rough
|$294
|$571
|$718
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,356
|$1,755
|Clean
|$546
|$1,196
|$1,548
|Average
|$397
|$875
|$1,133
|Rough
|$247
|$555
|$718
Estimated values
1996 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$817
|$1,722
|$2,216
|Clean
|$718
|$1,519
|$1,954
|Average
|$522
|$1,111
|$1,430
|Rough
|$325
|$704
|$906